William Henry Hunt
Beautiful Victorian still life, pet, and landscape paintings by William Henry Hunt (1790–1864), a 19th century British painter and watercolorist who is famous for his innovative technique of creating an enamel-like appearance. Enjoy these wonderful illustrations & designs of figures, animals, nature and architecture!
