The work of Ryūryūkyo Shinsai, the 18th century Japanese artist, is a prime example of the power of the medium in shaping the message. As a master of surimono woodblock prints, Shinsai not only pushed the boundaries of technical skill, but also used the surimono medium to subvert and comment on the societal norms of his time. Shinsai's use of vibrant colors and dynamic compositions, combined with his choice of subject matter depicting the daily lives of common people and the red light district of Edo, made his work stand out among his contemporaries and continues to be celebrated.