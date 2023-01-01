rawpixel
Ryūryūkyo Shinsai Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Ryūryūkyo Shinsai

The work of Ryūryūkyo Shinsai, the 18th century Japanese artist, is a prime example of the power of the medium in shaping the message. As a master of surimono woodblock prints, Shinsai not only pushed the boundaries of technical skill, but also used the surimono medium to subvert and comment on the societal norms of his time. Shinsai's use of vibrant colors and dynamic compositions, combined with his choice of subject matter depicting the daily lives of common people and the red light district of Edo, made his work stand out among his contemporaries and continues to be celebrated. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Stand, Box and Writing-Paper by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiStand, Box and Writing-Paper by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185158/stand-box-and-writing-paper-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
New Year Decorations and Tablewares by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiNew Year Decorations and Tablewares by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185068/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Small Dinner Tables by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiSmall Dinner Tables by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185876/small-dinner-tables-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Peaches on a Table by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiPeaches on a Table by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185908/peaches-table-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
New Moon; Nightingale on a Plum Branch by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiNew Moon; Nightingale on a Plum Branch by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185858/image-paper-moon-artFree Image from public domain license
Lacquer Bowl for New Year Food by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiLacquer Bowl for New Year Food by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185080/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Framed Painting, Small Stand with a Wine Cup and a Dish with a Fish by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiFramed Painting, Small Stand with a Wine Cup and a Dish with a Fish by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185922/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Samurai Admiring Pine-Tree and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiSamurai Admiring Pine-Tree and Plum Blossoms by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186103/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fan, Bag and Incense-Tube by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiFan, Bag and Incense-Tube by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185034/fan-bag-and-incense-tube-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Designs of Writing-Paper with Flowers by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiDesigns of Writing-Paper with Flowers by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185033/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Sword, Shoes and a Scroll, Representing the Chinese Warrior Chōryō by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiSword, Shoes and a Scroll, Representing the Chinese Warrior Chōryō by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185074/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Roll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…Roll of Cloth for an Obi and Tortoise-shell Hair Ornaments (“Presents for One’s Beloved”), from the Butterfly Series, from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185039/image-paper-butterfly-artFree Image from public domain license
Wine-Set by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiWine-Set by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185037/wine-set-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Halfbeak on a Lacquer Tray and White Baits on a Dish by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiHalfbeak on a Lacquer Tray and White Baits on a Dish by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185881/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Screen and Lady's Work-Box by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiScreen and Lady's Work-Box by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185911/screen-and-ladys-work-box-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Cakes In a Box with Wrapping Cloth by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiCakes In a Box with Wrapping Cloth by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185069/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Lady's Work-Box and Bed Clothing by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiLady's Work-Box and Bed Clothing by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185886/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aoi Plant, Cherry Blossoms, Drum and Eboshi Hat Representing the "Aoi" Chapter of The Story of Genji by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiAoi Plant, Cherry Blossoms, Drum and Eboshi Hat Representing the "Aoi" Chapter of The Story of Genji by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185040/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Cabinet for the Toilet and Bed-Clothes by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiCabinet for the Toilet and Bed-Clothes by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185884/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cabinet for the Toilet and Bedclothes by Ryūryūkyo ShinsaiCabinet for the Toilet and Bedclothes by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185075/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
20 results
CuratedPopularNew