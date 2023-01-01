Alfred T. Palmer
Alfred T. Palmer (1906-1993) was a prominent American photographer known for his contributions during World War II. As a key photographer for the U.S. government's Office of War Information (OWI), Palmer's work chronicled the American home front, particularly emphasizing industrial efforts and showcasing the workforce.
