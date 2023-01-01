rawpixel
Alfred T. Palmer Art
Alfred T. Palmer

Alfred T. Palmer (1906-1993) was a prominent American photographer known for his contributions during World War II. As a key photographer for the U.S. government's Office of War Information (OWI), Palmer's work chronicled the American home front, particularly emphasizing industrial efforts and showcasing the workforce.

Fort Knox. M-4 tanks. One of our new battleships of the land, a mighty M-4 tank that will disturb a lot of Axis plans. In…Fort Knox. M-4 tanks. One of our new battleships of the land, a mighty M-4 tank that will disturb a lot of Axis plans. In…
Tracks for Army halftrac cars must undergo a careful inspection and be approved before they can be released from the…Tracks for Army halftrac cars must undergo a careful inspection and be approved before they can be released from the…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…
Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guardians of inland waters. The Marblehead unit of the Coast Guard Auxiliary includes among its…Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guardians of inland waters. The Marblehead unit of the Coast Guard Auxiliary includes among its…
Preparation for point rationing. An eager school boy gets his first experience in using war ration book two. With many…Preparation for point rationing. An eager school boy gets his first experience in using war ration book two. With many…
Citations of individual production merit awarded. The first five citations of Individual Production Merit have been awarded…Citations of individual production merit awarded. The first five citations of Individual Production Merit have been awarded…
Production. Halftrac armoured cars. Setting machine screws in the body of an armoured halftrac scout car under construction…Production. Halftrac armoured cars. Setting machine screws in the body of an armoured halftrac scout car under construction…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A bucket man at TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. After the circumferential straps are welded to the cylindrical…Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. After the circumferential straps are welded to the cylindrical…
A track for an Army halftrac car nears completion as curing plates nuts are removed with an air pressure wrench on the…A track for an Army halftrac car nears completion as curing plates nuts are removed with an air pressure wrench on the…
African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Alonzo Bankston is a furnace operator in the TVA plant…African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Alonzo Bankston is a furnace operator in the TVA plant…
The chassis of an Army halftrac scout car get a workout. When this test driver at a large Midwest plant has put the machine…The chassis of an Army halftrac scout car get a workout. When this test driver at a large Midwest plant has put the machine…
On many Pennsylvania trains in the Philadelphia area, trainmen are relieved for service in the armed forces and replaced by…On many Pennsylvania trains in the Philadelphia area, trainmen are relieved for service in the armed forces and replaced by…
African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Earl M. Qualls, car dumper operator at Watts Bar, is job…African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Earl M. Qualls, car dumper operator at Watts Bar, is job…
Parris Island, South Carolina. Tactical formations of barrage balloons prevent dive bombing and the strafing of important…Parris Island, South Carolina. Tactical formations of barrage balloons prevent dive bombing and the strafing of important…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp.…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainees ready for flight. Sourced from…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainees ready for flight. Sourced from…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…
Parris Island, South Carolina. Special United States Marine units in training bedding down a barrage balloon. Sourced from…Parris Island, South Carolina. Special United States Marine units in training bedding down a barrage balloon. Sourced from…
Production. BT-13A ("Valiant") basic trainers. Final "Valiant" basic trainer assembly line at Vultee's Downey, California…Production. BT-13A ("Valiant") basic trainers. Final "Valiant" basic trainer assembly line at Vultee's Downey, California…
Parris Island. Marine Corps barrage balloons. When a husky leatherneck throws his weight on a line, things come his way. A…Parris Island. Marine Corps barrage balloons. When a husky leatherneck throws his weight on a line, things come his way. A…
Parris Island Marine Corps. Symbol of all the men who have served in the Marine Corps through its proud history is this…Parris Island Marine Corps. Symbol of all the men who have served in the Marine Corps through its proud history is this…
Halftrac scout cars. Putting precision-made pistons assemblies into precision-made cylinders is a job that fits this former…Halftrac scout cars. Putting precision-made pistons assemblies into precision-made cylinders is a job that fits this former…
Transformer manufacture. Welding is an intrinsic part of the manufacture of transformers. This welder is employed by a large…Transformer manufacture. Welding is an intrinsic part of the manufacture of transformers. This welder is employed by a large…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This sample of brass strip is being tested on a Rockwell Hardness Testing Machine.…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This sample of brass strip is being tested on a Rockwell Hardness Testing Machine.…
Parris Island, South Carolina. Tactical formations of barrage balloons prevent dive bombing and the strafing of important…Parris Island, South Carolina. Tactical formations of barrage balloons prevent dive bombing and the strafing of important…
So that men may work together, this sentinel keeps vigil at a large defense plant against saboteurs. White Motor Company…So that men may work together, this sentinel keeps vigil at a large defense plant against saboteurs. White Motor Company…
Halftrac scout cars. Perfectly balanced sets of connecting rods mean better engine performance for the Army's new halftrac…Halftrac scout cars. Perfectly balanced sets of connecting rods mean better engine performance for the Army's new halftrac…
E. W. Gray, chief of plant protection at the White Motor Company, Cleveland, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.E. W. Gray, chief of plant protection at the White Motor Company, Cleveland, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Large rolls of sheet brass and copper ready for the slitting machine, where the…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Large rolls of sheet brass and copper ready for the slitting machine, where the…
The serial numbers of each track for Army halftrac vehicles crated for shipment from a Midwest tire plant are given a final…The serial numbers of each track for Army halftrac vehicles crated for shipment from a Midwest tire plant are given a final…
Conversion. Auto body plant. This worker is cleaning wing parts with solvent, a necessary process prior to painting.…Conversion. Auto body plant. This worker is cleaning wing parts with solvent, a necessary process prior to painting.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Parris Island, South Carolina. The operation board at the U.S. Marine Corps glider…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Parris Island, South Carolina. The operation board at the U.S. Marine Corps glider…
High school Victory Corps. Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles, California, teaches its students trades which fit them to…High school Victory Corps. Polytechnic High School, Los Angeles, California, teaches its students trades which fit them to…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…
Parris Island, South Carolina. Special Marine units in training bedding down a big barrage balloon. Sourced from the Library…Parris Island, South Carolina. Special Marine units in training bedding down a big barrage balloon. Sourced from the Library…
African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Lincoln C. Johnson, sub-labor foreman at Wilson Dam, is in…African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Lincoln C. Johnson, sub-labor foreman at Wilson Dam, is in…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…
Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. An oxygen cylinder for high altitude flying, manufactured by…Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. An oxygen cylinder for high altitude flying, manufactured by…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Strip copper and brass is usually passed through rolls many times before the…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Strip copper and brass is usually passed through rolls many times before the…
African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Herbert Smith, drill operator, is a member of a local labor…African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. Herbert Smith, drill operator, is a member of a local labor…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Brass or copper, as it comes from the rolls, is usually in strips too long for…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Brass or copper, as it comes from the rolls, is usually in strips too long for…
African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. (left to right) Paul L. Imes, Samuel C. Watkins, and George…African Americans speed war work for Tennessee Valley Authority. (left to right) Paul L. Imes, Samuel C. Watkins, and George…
Conversion. Auto body plant. He used to be an automobile worker, but he's one of Uncle Sam's war workers these days, with…Conversion. Auto body plant. He used to be an automobile worker, but he's one of Uncle Sam's war workers these days, with…
Parris Island, South Carolina. Brigadier General Emile Moses talking over barrage balloon tactics with a Marine Corps…Parris Island, South Carolina. Brigadier General Emile Moses talking over barrage balloon tactics with a Marine Corps…
Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. Before completion of the fourth and final welding operation in…Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. Before completion of the fourth and final welding operation in…
Fort Story coast defense. One of Uncle Sam's fighting men at Fort Story, Virginia adjusts the range on one of the giant guns…Fort Story coast defense. One of Uncle Sam's fighting men at Fort Story, Virginia adjusts the range on one of the giant guns…
The four freedoms. Let'er rip, and carefree couples glide earthward from the top of Coney Island's famous parachute jump.…The four freedoms. Let'er rip, and carefree couples glide earthward from the top of Coney Island's famous parachute jump.…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This is an inverted bull clock, a modern piece of equipment in a brass and copper…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This is an inverted bull clock, a modern piece of equipment in a brass and copper…
On guard against sabotage, this patrolman at a large defense production plant gives soldierly care to a rifle that may stop…On guard against sabotage, this patrolman at a large defense production plant gives soldierly care to a rifle that may stop…
The chassis of an Army halftrac scout car get a workout. When this test driver at a large Midwest plant has put the machine…The chassis of an Army halftrac scout car get a workout. When this test driver at a large Midwest plant has put the machine…
The official table of consumer point values, supplied to retailers by the OPA (Office of Price Administration), gives the…The official table of consumer point values, supplied to retailers by the OPA (Office of Price Administration), gives the…
No chances are taken with the quality of wheel castings for the Army's new halftrac scout cars. This workman in an Ohio…No chances are taken with the quality of wheel castings for the Army's new halftrac scout cars. This workman in an Ohio…
Shipbuilding. "Liberty" ships. Use of a former Pullman car plant for the prefabrication of many sections used in the ships…Shipbuilding. "Liberty" ships. Use of a former Pullman car plant for the prefabrication of many sections used in the ships…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Coils of copper water tube. Large quantities of copper tube are needed by our Army…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Coils of copper water tube. Large quantities of copper tube are needed by our Army…
Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. Removing of non-shatter-chemical solution tank at a rubber…Conversion. Beverage containers to aviation oxygen cylinders. Removing of non-shatter-chemical solution tank at a rubber…
Fort Story coast defense. A tough job for soldiers: shoving the breech block of the giant howitzer into place. The screw…Fort Story coast defense. A tough job for soldiers: shoving the breech block of the giant howitzer into place. The screw…
Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. Preliminary inspection of "flame arresters" in a former automobile…Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. Preliminary inspection of "flame arresters" in a former automobile…
A poster comes to life. "Never got so close to one of these babies before" says George Woolslayer (right) giving an army…A poster comes to life. "Never got so close to one of these babies before" says George Woolslayer (right) giving an army…
A coat of paint makes anything look better. But the purpose of spraying the undercarriages of the Army's halftrac scout cars…A coat of paint makes anything look better. But the purpose of spraying the undercarriages of the Army's halftrac scout cars…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This brass worker is tying down the ends of large coils of strip brass and copper.…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This brass worker is tying down the ends of large coils of strip brass and copper.…
Production. Airplane manufacture, general. Sorting rivets may seem a lowly task in the making of war planes. But it plays an…Production. Airplane manufacture, general. Sorting rivets may seem a lowly task in the making of war planes. But it plays an…
A huge and rapidly increasing supply of tracks for Army halftrac cars comes from one Ohio tire plant alone. Traveling chain…A huge and rapidly increasing supply of tracks for Army halftrac cars comes from one Ohio tire plant alone. Traveling chain…
A poster comes to life. With a purposeful stride that augurs well for the future of America, Woolslayer, Vineyard and Evans…A poster comes to life. With a purposeful stride that augurs well for the future of America, Woolslayer, Vineyard and Evans…
The Army's new halftrac scout cars are protected by durable finishes. The man working on these bogy assemblies is preparing…The Army's new halftrac scout cars are protected by durable finishes. The man working on these bogy assemblies is preparing…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Intermediate rolling operation on strip. Strip brass and copper, cast as thick…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. Intermediate rolling operation on strip. Strip brass and copper, cast as thick…
Aluminum paint production. Women work alongside of men in this Midwest aluminum factory now converted to production of war…Aluminum paint production. Women work alongside of men in this Midwest aluminum factory now converted to production of war…
Office of War Information news bureau. Ted Poston, shown here with Elmer Roessner, chief of the general news desk, sees that…Office of War Information news bureau. Ted Poston, shown here with Elmer Roessner, chief of the general news desk, sees that…
Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guardians of inland waters. "Hutch" Hutchins, a Salem, Massachusetts insurance broker, serves as…Coast Guard Auxiliary. Guardians of inland waters. "Hutch" Hutchins, a Salem, Massachusetts insurance broker, serves as…
Truckers bringing supplies, people performing essential services, anyone with a legitimate reason can enter a defense plant…Truckers bringing supplies, people performing essential services, anyone with a legitimate reason can enter a defense plant…
Shipbuilding. "Liberty" ships. This is the bow of a new Liberty Fleet member, awaiting its hose or template at a large…Shipbuilding. "Liberty" ships. This is the bow of a new Liberty Fleet member, awaiting its hose or template at a large…
The United States is at war and the law will show no mercy to anyone who sells--or buys-- market food. Sourced from the…The United States is at war and the law will show no mercy to anyone who sells--or buys-- market food. Sourced from the…
Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…Tennessee Valley Authority. Construction of Douglas Dam. A carpenter at the TVA's new Douglas Dam on the French Broad River.…
Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…Parris Island, South Carolina. U.S. Marine Corps glider detachment training camp. Trainee ready for flight. Sourced from the…
Aluminum casting. This special gauge checks diameter of the piston skirt. Made of aluminum, this piston will be used in army…Aluminum casting. This special gauge checks diameter of the piston skirt. Made of aluminum, this piston will be used in army…
Brigadier General Emile Moses on an inspection trip, photographed at the glider detachment training camp at Parris Island…Brigadier General Emile Moses on an inspection trip, photographed at the glider detachment training camp at Parris Island…
Dr. Edgar G. Brown, Director of the National African American Council, shown with Leon Henderson, Office of Price…Dr. Edgar G. Brown, Director of the National African American Council, shown with Leon Henderson, Office of Price…
Production. New Tennessee Valley Authority synthetic ammonia plant. Fitting a valve to serve one of the gas compressors in…Production. New Tennessee Valley Authority synthetic ammonia plant. Fitting a valve to serve one of the gas compressors in…
Aluminum casting. This large sand casting is being checked to blueprints' specification by an employee of a large Midwest…Aluminum casting. This large sand casting is being checked to blueprints' specification by an employee of a large Midwest…
Sugar rationing. Even the wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA) administrator has to sign up for her sugar…Sugar rationing. Even the wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA) administrator has to sign up for her sugar…
Chrysler tank arsenal. Installing the power plant is a ticklish operation. These workers are lowering a 400 horsepower…Chrysler tank arsenal. Installing the power plant is a ticklish operation. These workers are lowering a 400 horsepower…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. In the brass and copper casting shop, the operator of an electric furnace is…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. In the brass and copper casting shop, the operator of an electric furnace is…
Parris Island, South Carolina. A cabbage field. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Parris Island, South Carolina. A cabbage field. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Productive America. The University of Texas campus. Petroleum and rich farming and grazing lands produce the wealth to…Productive America. The University of Texas campus. Petroleum and rich farming and grazing lands produce the wealth to…
Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. In a former automobile plant every imperfect gun barrel is immediately…Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. In a former automobile plant every imperfect gun barrel is immediately…
Fort Story coast defense. One of Uncle Sam's fighting men at Fort Story, Virginia adjusts the range on one of the giant guns…Fort Story coast defense. One of Uncle Sam's fighting men at Fort Story, Virginia adjusts the range on one of the giant guns…
The fine maneuvering qualities of the Army's halftrac scout car depends largely on the tractor belt. The mounting of the…The fine maneuvering qualities of the Army's halftrac scout car depends largely on the tractor belt. The mounting of the…
A poster comes to life. Long awaited by Woolslayer, he celebrated the visit of the soldier and sailor with a party at his…A poster comes to life. Long awaited by Woolslayer, he celebrated the visit of the soldier and sailor with a party at his…
Sugar rationing. Mrs. Henry Wallace, wife of the Vice President, learns how millions of American householders will register…Sugar rationing. Mrs. Henry Wallace, wife of the Vice President, learns how millions of American householders will register…
Halftrac scout cars. Another engine for an Army halftrac scout car begins to take form. They're coming through faster and…Halftrac scout cars. Another engine for an Army halftrac scout car begins to take form. They're coming through faster and…
A poster comes to life. The letter that started the ball rolling: welder George Woolslayer writes the Office of War…A poster comes to life. The letter that started the ball rolling: welder George Woolslayer writes the Office of War…
But every single farmer, butcher, or local slaughterer who slaughters and sells meat, is required by law to get a permit…But every single farmer, butcher, or local slaughterer who slaughters and sells meat, is required by law to get a permit…
The fine maneuvering qualities of the Army's halftrac scout car depends largely on the tractor belt. The mounting of the…The fine maneuvering qualities of the Army's halftrac scout car depends largely on the tractor belt. The mounting of the…
It is vital for everyone to understand that any attempt to sell or get rationed foods without ration points is stealing-…It is vital for everyone to understand that any attempt to sell or get rationed foods without ration points is stealing-…
War Production Board Administrative Division "flexible" master organization chart of the WPB on which the offices and lines…War Production Board Administrative Division "flexible" master organization chart of the WPB on which the offices and lines…
Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. Every inch of every 40 mm. anti-aircraft gun barrel made in this…Conversion. Automobiles to 40 mm. anti-aircraft guns. Every inch of every 40 mm. anti-aircraft gun barrel made in this…
Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This worker is at the controls of an extruding machine, a powerful piece of…Conversion. Copper and brass processing. This worker is at the controls of an extruding machine, a powerful piece of…
Production. Halftrac armoured cars. Another halftrac scout car leaves a body assembly line in an Eastern plant producing…Production. Halftrac armoured cars. Another halftrac scout car leaves a body assembly line in an Eastern plant producing…
Take a good look at the foods that this rationing program protects. First comes meat, and all meat products.... Sourced from…Take a good look at the foods that this rationing program protects. First comes meat, and all meat products.... Sourced from…
Transformer manufacture. Part of a large Eastern electrical plant where large transformer tanks are shaped and welded. Power…Transformer manufacture. Part of a large Eastern electrical plant where large transformer tanks are shaped and welded. Power…
