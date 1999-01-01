rawpixel
Vietnam War Photographs Vintage War Photographs
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Vietnam War Photographs

Vintage photographs from the Vietnam War in 1954-1975. The Vietnam War was a part of the Cold War, as a proxy war between the communist states, mainly Soviet Union, and other anti-communism states lead by the United States. While the Soviet Union supported the North and its armed supporters in the South (Viet Cong), The United States gave financial and military support to the democratic South and also deployed troops to the front in an attempt to prevent the spreading of communism in South East Asia. The war lasted for two decades and resulted in the unification of the North and the South as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

A soldier, whose helmet says "Swierk," holds a Vietnamese child during Vietnam War. A soldier, whose helmet says "Swierk," holds a Vietnamese child during Vietnam War.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298581/free-photo-image-war-vintage-soldierFree Image from public domain license
USS Nautilus (SS-571), the Navy's first atomic powered submarine, on its initial sea trials, 01/20/1955. Original public…USS Nautilus (SS-571), the Navy's first atomic powered submarine, on its initial sea trials, 01/20/1955. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799562/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license
South Vietnam - A Navy surgeon removes shrapnel from the broken legs of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal J.A. Holland during…South Vietnam - A Navy surgeon removes shrapnel from the broken legs of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal J.A. Holland during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708525/photo-image-public-domain-mask-doctorFree Image from public domain license
1st Marine Division, Vietnam.1st Marine Division, Vietnam.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393894/free-photo-image-person-running-accident-armyFree Image from public domain license
09-5064-018 Print b&w 8X10 An exhausted nurse calms a young Vietnamese boy as he prepares for surgery at the Danang U.S.…09-5064-018 Print b&w 8X10 An exhausted nurse calms a young Vietnamese boy as he prepares for surgery at the Danang U.S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393892/free-photo-image-portrait-door-vintage-woman-face-1950sFree Image from public domain license
In 1966, a Viet Cong mortar shell slammed into the chest of a South Vietnamese soldier.In 1966, a Viet Cong mortar shell slammed into the chest of a South Vietnamese soldier.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393966/free-photo-image-xray-chest-black-and-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers carrying out their wounded buddies after a M-33 grenade booby trap was set off in their position (1969). Original…Soldiers carrying out their wounded buddies after a M-33 grenade booby trap was set off in their position (1969). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2298612/free-photo-image-war-military-vietnamFree Image from public domain license
Line waiting to see the dentists at orphanage near Saigon. Cattle in background. [Children][Scene][Foreign…Line waiting to see the dentists at orphanage near Saigon. Cattle in background. [Children][Scene][Foreign…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393977/free-photo-image-saigon-cc0-childFree Image from public domain license
Chu Lai, Vietnam - A wounded Marine is stretchered to a waiting evacuating helicopter. Original public domain image from…Chu Lai, Vietnam - A wounded Marine is stretchered to a waiting evacuating helicopter. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3393904/free-photo-image-vietnam-war-accident-armoredFree Image from public domain license
Phu Bai, Vietnam - A battle casualty of the 1st battalion, 4th Marines, is brought to a helicopter for evacuation.Phu Bai, Vietnam - A battle casualty of the 1st battalion, 4th Marines, is brought to a helicopter for evacuation.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400383/free-image-buffalo-animal-armoredFree Image from public domain license
Pfc D.A. Crum of New Brighton, Pa. "H" Platoon, Second Battalion, Fifth Regiment is treated for wounds by D.R. Howe, HN, USN…Pfc D.A. Crum of New Brighton, Pa. "H" Platoon, Second Battalion, Fifth Regiment is treated for wounds by D.R. Howe, HN, USN…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400388/free-image-vietnam-war-apparel-armoredFree Image from public domain license
Scenes aboard USS Repose. Operating Room Scenes. [Surgery.] [Hospital ships. Transport of sick and wounded.][Scene.] Repose…Scenes aboard USS Repose. Operating Room Scenes. [Surgery.] [Hospital ships. Transport of sick and wounded.][Scene.] Repose…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400387/free-image-apparel-clinic-clothingFree Image from public domain license
South Vietnam - Help begins at the scene of the fighting.South Vietnam - Help begins at the scene of the fighting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400368/free-image-vietnam-war-animal-apparelFree Image from public domain license
South China Sea. A Navy nurse aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-0016) offers a word of encouragement to a patient who…South China Sea. A Navy nurse aboard the hospital ship USS Repose (AH-0016) offers a word of encouragement to a patient who…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400376/free-image-cc0-clinic-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Oral surgery clinic aboard the Repose.Oral surgery clinic aboard the Repose.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400379/free-image-apparel-clinic-clothingFree Image from public domain license
Phu Bai, Vietnam - A battle casualty of the 1st battalion, 4th Marines, is brought to a helicopter for evacuation.Phu Bai, Vietnam - A battle casualty of the 1st battalion, 4th Marines, is brought to a helicopter for evacuation.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400399/free-image-agriculture-animal-apparelFree Image from public domain license
Subic Bay, Philippines, circa March 1969. Navy Medicine Historical Files Collection. Original public domain image from FlickrSubic Bay, Philippines, circa March 1969. Navy Medicine Historical Files Collection. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400111/free-photo-image-hospital-building-bedFree Image from public domain license
[Removing a patient on a litter from an ambulance]. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Ambulances.] [Vietnam War.]…[Removing a patient on a litter from an ambulance]. [Litters. Transport of sick and wounded.] [Ambulances.] [Vietnam War.]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400183/free-photo-image-apparel-armored-armyFree Image from public domain license
Da Nang, Vietnam, 08/08 - Brush In - Showing young Vietnamese patients at Hoa Khanh Children's Hospital how to brush their…Da Nang, Vietnam, 08/08 - Brush In - Showing young Vietnamese patients at Hoa Khanh Children's Hospital how to brush their…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400359/free-image-apparel-cc0-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Navy Nurse, Lieutenant Commander Dorothy Ryan, checks the medical chart of Marine Corporal Roy Hadaway of Calera, Alabama…Navy Nurse, Lieutenant Commander Dorothy Ryan, checks the medical chart of Marine Corporal Roy Hadaway of Calera, Alabama…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400334/free-image-apparel-building-cc0Free Image from public domain license
A flight deck crewman signals to a CH-0046A Sea Knight helicopter landing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli…A flight deck crewman signals to a CH-0046A Sea Knight helicopter landing aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400194/free-photo-image-aircraft-airfield-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
South China Sea. The Hospital Ship USS Repose (AH-16) operates off the coast of South Vietnam.South China Sea. The Hospital Ship USS Repose (AH-16) operates off the coast of South Vietnam.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400188/free-photo-image-battleship-boat-cruiserFree Image from public domain license
Da Nang, Vietnam, 12/22 - Extraction - A tooth is removed during a medical civic action program (Medcap) at Bo Mung (2) 10…Da Nang, Vietnam, 12/22 - Extraction - A tooth is removed during a medical civic action program (Medcap) at Bo Mung (2) 10…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400416/free-image-animal-cat-cc0Free Image from public domain license
Lieutenant Roberta L. Hoop, 24 of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, checks the condition of a patient in the USS Repose as a Navy…Lieutenant Roberta L. Hoop, 24 of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, checks the condition of a patient in the USS Repose as a Navy…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3400189/free-photo-image-nurse-operating-room-clinic-doctorFree Image from public domain license
24 results
CuratedPopularNew