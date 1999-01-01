Vintage photographs from the Vietnam War in 1954-1975. The Vietnam War was a part of the Cold War, as a proxy war between the communist states, mainly Soviet Union, and other anti-communism states lead by the United States. While the Soviet Union supported the North and its armed supporters in the South (Viet Cong), The United States gave financial and military support to the democratic South and also deployed troops to the front in an attempt to prevent the spreading of communism in South East Asia. The war lasted for two decades and resulted in the unification of the North and the South as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.