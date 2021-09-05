Savour these organically artistic visuals by Miss May Rivers digitally enhanced from our own vintage edition of The Fruit Grower's Guide, John Wright (1891). This collection showcases detailed paintings of fruits and growing techniques of yesteryear. Browse a collection of well-known fruits like strawberry, cherry, pear and grapes and learn about the equipment and tools that were used in farming them. Great for creative projects, this compilation can be downloaded under the CC0 license without any usage restrictions.