Dubbed as “Snowflake”, Wilson Alwyn Bentley (1865-1931) was a pioneer in snowflake photomicrography. As a child he was fascinated by the natural world, and by the age of 19 he became the first to successfully capture a snowflake photograph with the help of a feather, a microscope and a camera. Bentley photographed thousands of individual snow crystals during his career, some of which we are showcasing in this Public Domain collection. We have digitally enhanced these amazingly detailed photographs of these winter’s wonders for you do download and use under the CC0 license.