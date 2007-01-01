Japanese Edo-era public domain woodblock prints by Ogata Gekkō (1859-1920). At 16, after his father’s death, Gekkō commenced his artistic pursuits in designing rickshaws and selling illustrations to newspapers. His talents included designing lacquer and pottery, ukiyo-e printing, Nihonga style, Shijo-style, and Chinese painting. Influenced by Hokusai, he created beautiful paintings of women, and the famous "100 views of Mount Fuji" series. As a member of Meiji Fine Art Society, he was well respected and is one of the first Japanese artists to attain international attention. We have digitally enhanced some of his traditional Japanese artworks, they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.