Botanical public domain artworks by James Bolton (1735-1799), British artist, engraver and self-taught botanist. He was a mycologist and author of several botanical books, including the first British book on fungi. His brother Thomas Bolton was a naturalist, and together they were sponsored by art and natural history collector Duchess of Portland, Margaret Cavendish Bentnick. Bolton’s work is featured in a number of important natural history books. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful plant, bird and butterfly illustrations. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license