Marjory Collins
Marjory Collins (1912–1985) was a documentary photographer and photojournalist. Collins was one of the few women photographers working for the Farm Security Administration (FSA), and her work helped to break down gender barriers in the field of photojournalism. She was also a pioneer in the use of photography to document social change, and her work continues to inspire and empower women today.
