E.A. Séguy Inspired Patterns
Patterns remixed and inspired by Émile-Alain Séguy's various artworks from our own collection of antique pochoir prints. These beautiful Art Nouveau & Art Deco patterns, wallpapers, backgrounds featuring flowers, insects, butterflies, and nature are available in PSD and vectors formats.
106 results