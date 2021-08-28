August Macke (1887–1914) was one of the leading members of the famous German Expressionist group Der Blaue Reiter along with Wassily Kandinsky. His works utilized a combination of simplified forms and abstract patchwork colors to create vibrant portraits, landscape, still life, and animal paintings. We've curated some of his best printable high quality public domain artworks and prints for you to download for free under the Creative Commons 0 license.