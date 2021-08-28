James Bolton
Botanical public domain artworks by James Bolton (1735-1799), British artist, engraver and self-taught botanist. He was a mycologist and author of several botanical books, including the first British book on fungi. His brother Thomas Bolton was a naturalist, and together they were sponsored by art and natural history collector Duchess of Portland, Margaret Cavendish Bentnick. Bolton’s work is featured in a number of important natural history books. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful plant, bird and butterfly illustrations. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license
Botanical public domain artworks by James Bolton (1735-1799), British artist, engraver and self-taught botanist. He was a mycologist and author of several botanical books, including the first British book on fungi. His brother Thomas Bolton was a naturalist, and together they were sponsored by art and natural history collector Duchess of Portland, Margaret Cavendish Bentnick. Bolton’s work is featured in a number of important natural history books. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful plant, bird and butterfly illustrations. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license