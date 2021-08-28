Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres (1780-1867) was a French Neo-classical painter and defender of classicism. He dedicated himself to history painting, the most respected genre of the Académie. Ingres painted one of the most iconic portraits of Emperor Napoléon I, yet at the time it was dismissed as overly gothic and archaic. In La Gande Odalisque he merged elements of linearity with sensuality of the nude, and in The Turkish Bath he extended his legacy into the modern era. We have digitally enhanced some of his public domain artworks, they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.