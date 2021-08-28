Incredible plant photographs capturing the sensual beauty of nature from Urformen der Kunst (Archetypes of Art) (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt (1865–1932). Blossfeldt was known for his technical mastery of macro photography where he magnified the alien beauty of nature through his close-up portraits of plants, twigs, leaves, and seeds. Although he was a lecturer at the School of the Royal Museum of Arts and Crafts, Blossfeldt was never formally trained as a photographer. Blossfeldt used homemade camera and lenses to magnify his subjects up to 30 times their natural size. This resulted in sharp-focus realism, extreme clarity, and rigid compositions that look surprisingly avant-garde. We have digitally enhanced these astonishing plant photographs in high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.