Born in London, Paul Nash (1889–1946) grew up in Buckinghamshire before enrolling at the Slade School of Fine Art. During his studies, he honed his skills in landscape painting and drew inspiration from ancient and historic landscapes. He was appointed England's official war artist during both World Wars. After the wars, Nash continued to paint landscapes but had shifted from a formalized style to a more abstract and surreal style. He often incorporated everyday objects into his landscape artworks to give them a new identity and symbolic meaning. Nash was also a contributing member of Unit One, a group of British artists who wanted to promote avant-garde art in England. We've curated some of his finest public domain artworks in this collection for you to enjoy and download under the CC0 license.