Caricature murals by the famous Hollywood set designer, painter, and caricaturist John Decker (1895-1947), formerly known as Leopold von der Decken. The charateur murals depicting famous actors and actresses were installed at the Wilshire Bowl night club in September 1941 to promote the cabaret show “The Silver Screen”, a production about the golden age of cinema. We have digitally enhanced these illustrations into high resolution quality, and they are downloadable under the CC0 license.