Experience the vibrant flower blossoms of Holland with the chromolithographic prints from A.C. van Eeden's "Flora of Haarlem." From our very own edition of the book, the plates feature vivid tulips designed by Dutch artist Arentine H. Arendsen and printed by prominent Belgian lithographer G. Severeyns. With deep saturated hues and lifelike detail, the floral pieces capture the springtime beauty of the Netherlands.