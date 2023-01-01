rawpixel
Dorothea Lange Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Dorothea Lange

Dorothea Lange, a seminal figure in documentary realism, captured the harsh realities of the Great Depression with empathy and compassion. Her technique, influenced by her background in portrait photography and the pictorialist style, evolved into a straightforward, unembellished approach, using natural light and avoiding staged compositions. Lange's close-up portraits, often focusing on faces and emotions, conveyed the individuality and humanity of her subjects.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Oakland, Calif., Mar. 1942. A large sign reading "I am an American" placed in the window of a store, at [401 - 403 Eighth]…Oakland, Calif., Mar. 1942. A large sign reading "I am an American" placed in the window of a store, at [401 - 403 Eighth]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108063/image-persons-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A mother in California who with her husband and her two children will be returned to Oklahoma by the Relief Administration.…A mother in California who with her husband and her two children will be returned to Oklahoma by the Relief Administration.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107750/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age 32 by Dorothea LangeDestitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age 32 by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107784/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
A very blue eagle. Along California highway by Dorothea LangeA very blue eagle. Along California highway by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107513/image-person-grass-artFree Image from public domain license
I am an American sign (1942), vintage photo by Dorothea Lange. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…I am an American sign (1942), vintage photo by Dorothea Lange. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230416/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, Yakima Valley, near Wapato. One of Chris Adolph's younger children. Farm Security Administration Rehabilitation…Washington, Yakima Valley, near Wapato. One of Chris Adolph's younger children. Farm Security Administration Rehabilitation…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107759/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Destitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age thirty-two. Nipomo, California by Dorothea LangeDestitute pea pickers in California. Mother of seven children. Age thirty-two. Nipomo, California by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107259/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
"Social Justice," founded by Father Coughlin, sold on important street corners and intersections. New York City by Dorothea…"Social Justice," founded by Father Coughlin, sold on important street corners and intersections. New York City by Dorothea…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107511/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107267/image-people-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
The sheriff of McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in front of the jail. He has been sheriff for thirty years by Dorothea LangeThe sheriff of McAlester, Oklahoma, sitting in front of the jail. He has been sheriff for thirty years by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108053/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children of evicted sharecropper, now living on Sherwood Eddy cooperative plantation by Dorothea LangeChildren of evicted sharecropper, now living on Sherwood Eddy cooperative plantation by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107757/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
One of migratory family in Farm Security Administration (FSA) labor camp. Calipatria, Imperial Valley, California by…One of migratory family in Farm Security Administration (FSA) labor camp. Calipatria, Imperial Valley, California by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109558/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Rural children at R.F.D. box, near Fruitland, Idaho by Dorothea Lange. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rural children at R.F.D. box, near Fruitland, Idaho by Dorothea Lange. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107521/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Child living in Oklahoma City shacktown by Dorothea LangeChild living in Oklahoma City shacktown by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107260/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…Girls of Lincoln Bench School study their reading lesson. Near Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon by Dorothea Lange. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107761/image-person-art-bookFree Image from public domain license
Listening to speeches at mass meeting of Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers protesting congressional cut of relief…Listening to speeches at mass meeting of Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers protesting congressional cut of relief…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Migrant Cotton Picker and Her Baby near Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona. Original public domain image from FlickrMigrant Cotton Picker and Her Baby near Buckeye, Maricopa County, Arizona. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765958/photo-image-face-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license
Salinas Lettuce Pickers, Calif. by Dorothea LangeSalinas Lettuce Pickers, Calif. by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800063/salinas-lettuce-pickers-calif-dorothea-langeFree Image from public domain license
Louisiana Negress by Dorothea LangeLouisiana Negress by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098499/louisiana-negress-dorothea-langeFree Image from public domain license
Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke…Tracy (vicinity), California. Missouri family of five who are seven months from the drought area on U.S. Highway 99. "Broke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718193/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Migrant cotton picker's child who lives in a tent in the government camp instead of along the highway or in a ditch bank.…Migrant cotton picker's child who lives in a tent in the government camp instead of along the highway or in a ditch bank.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109554/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Two Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from FlickrTwo Children of the Mochida Family, with Their Parents, Awaiting Evacuation Bus. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765963/photo-image-face-vintage-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Kern County, California. Sign on U.S. 99 main highway between Los Angeles and San Francisco by Dorothea LangeKern County, California. Sign on U.S. 99 main highway between Los Angeles and San Francisco by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107713/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Migrant Mother, Nipomo, CA (1936) Dorothea Lange's Migrant Mother, Nipomo, CA (1936)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883379/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Migrant child in Shafter camp, Farm Security Administration. California by Dorothea LangeMigrant child in Shafter camp, Farm Security Administration. California by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108613/image-dog-face-catFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b34000/8b34800\8b34849a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b34000/8b34800\8b34849a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239705/photo-image-face-people-roadFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco, Calif., April 1942 - Children of the Weill public school, from the so-called international settlement, shown…San Francisco, Calif., April 1942 - Children of the Weill public school, from the so-called international settlement, shown…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239367/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Migrant children. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp by Dorothea…Migrant children. Merrill, Klamath County, Oregon. In unit of FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile camp by Dorothea…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107257/image-cloud-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Damaged Child, Shacktown, Elm Grove, Oklahoma (1936)Dorothea Lange's Damaged Child, Shacktown, Elm Grove, Oklahoma (1936)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883353/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Establishment of rural rehabilitation camps for migrants in California. March 15, 1935. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Establishment of rural rehabilitation camps for migrants in California. March 15, 1935. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239369/photo-image-cloud-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Family Farmstead, NebraskaDorothea Lange's Family Farmstead, Nebraska
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883399/dorothea-langes-family-farmstead-nebraskaFree Image from public domain license
The children from Dead Ox Flat get off bus at school yard. Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon. General caption number 67-1V by…The children from Dead Ox Flat get off bus at school yard. Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon. General caption number 67-1V by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108406/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Rest time in nursery school for migrant children at Shafter Camp, California by Dorothea LangeRest time in nursery school for migrant children at Shafter Camp, California by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107522/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children Living in a Camp Between Weedpatch and Lamont, Kern County, California. Original public domain image from FlickrChildren Living in a Camp Between Weedpatch and Lamont, Kern County, California. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769775/photo-image-face-vintage-woodFree Image from public domain license
Douglas, Georgia. Wife of sharecropper in town to sell their crop at the tobacco auction by Dorothea LangeDouglas, Georgia. Wife of sharecropper in town to sell their crop at the tobacco auction by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107514/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Franklin Schroeder and the older boys in the yard. He is giving them the "last watermelon of the season." Dead Ox Flat…Franklin Schroeder and the older boys in the yard. He is giving them the "last watermelon of the season." Dead Ox Flat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107269/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942 - evacuees of Japanese descent being inoculated as they registered for evacuation, and…San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942 - evacuees of Japanese descent being inoculated as they registered for evacuation, and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098431/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Hoe culture in the South. Poor white, North Carolina by Dorothea LangeHoe culture in the South. Poor white, North Carolina by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107755/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Detail on Kytta farm. Western Washington, Thurston County, Michigan Hill by Dorothea LangeDetail on Kytta farm. Western Washington, Thurston County, Michigan Hill by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107758/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
3650 graduates received their degrees at University of California in May 1938. Stadium, University of Califorinia by…3650 graduates received their degrees at University of California in May 1938. Stadium, University of Califorinia by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107657/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cotton sharecroppers. Greene County, Georgia. They produce little, sell little, buy little by Dorothea LangeCotton sharecroppers. Greene County, Georgia. They produce little, sell little, buy little by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107520/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Children of Oklahoma drought refugee in migratory camp in California by Dorothea LangeChildren of Oklahoma drought refugee in migratory camp in California by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107263/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
On the steps of the bank in the town square. Memphis, Texas by Dorothea LangeOn the steps of the bank in the town square. Memphis, Texas by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107262/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tenant farmer. Chatham County, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tenant farmer. Chatham County, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239699/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Ex-Tenant Farmer on Relief Grant, Imperial Valley, CaliforniaDorothea Lange's Ex-Tenant Farmer on Relief Grant, Imperial Valley, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883380/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Children helping father, tobacco sharecropper, at work in tobacco patch. Person County, North Carolina by Dorothea LangeChildren helping father, tobacco sharecropper, at work in tobacco patch. Person County, North Carolina by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108265/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Trio. Salvation Army, San Francisco, California by Dorothea LangeTrio. Salvation Army, San Francisco, California by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108057/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Billboard Along U.S. 99 Behind Which Three Destitute Families of Migrants are Camped. Kern County…Dorothea Lange's Billboard Along U.S. 99 Behind Which Three Destitute Families of Migrants are Camped. Kern County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883363/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: girl. Hill House, Mississippi]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: girl. Hill House, Mississippi]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239700/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lunchtime for the peach pickers. Muscella, Georgia by Dorothea LangeLunchtime for the peach pickers. Muscella, Georgia by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107729/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco, Calif., April 1942. First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, at the Weill public school pledging allegience…San Francisco, Calif., April 1942. First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, at the Weill public school pledging allegience…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239370/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Bob Lemmons, Carrizo Springs, Texas. Born a slave about 1850, south of San Antonio. Came to Carrizo Springs during the Civil…Bob Lemmons, Carrizo Springs, Texas. Born a slave about 1850, south of San Antonio. Came to Carrizo Springs during the Civil…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239684/photo-image-face-border-personFree Image from public domain license
This man was born a slave in Greene County, Georgia by Dorothea LangeThis man was born a slave in Greene County, Georgia by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108067/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Hoeing sugarcane on plantation in Louisiana by Dorothea LangeHoeing sugarcane on plantation in Louisiana by Dorothea Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107268/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unemployed lumber worker goes with his wife to the bean harvest. Note social security…Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unemployed lumber worker goes with his wife to the bean harvest. Note social security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240466/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Daughter of migratory family in Farm Security Administration (FSA) labor camp. Calpatria, Imperial Valley, California.…Daughter of migratory family in Farm Security Administration (FSA) labor camp. Calpatria, Imperial Valley, California.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240464/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Mexican cotton picker. Southern San Joaquin Valley, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Mexican cotton picker. Southern San Joaquin Valley, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240467/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Six Tenant Farmers Without Farms, Hardeman County, TexasDorothea Lange's Six Tenant Farmers Without Farms, Hardeman County, Texas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883752/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Turpentine worker's family near Cordele, Alabama. Father's wages one dollar a day.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Turpentine worker's family near Cordele, Alabama. Father's wages one dollar a day.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240238/photo-image-face-people-treesFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York City. Four firms on 42nd Street in block east of Fifth Avenue were being…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York City. Four firms on 42nd Street in block east of Fifth Avenue were being…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240263/photo-image-face-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942--Residents, of Japanese ancestry, appearing at the Civil control station for registration…San Francisco, Calif., Apr. 1942--Residents, of Japanese ancestry, appearing at the Civil control station for registration…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240789/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doctor examining children in trailer clinic. FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doctor examining children in trailer clinic. FSA (Farm Security Administration) mobile…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240252/photo-image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
San Francisco, Calif., April 1942. Children at the Weill public school for the so-called international settlement and…San Francisco, Calif., April 1942. Children at the Weill public school for the so-called international settlement and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240149/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32214a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32214a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240474/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32272a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32272a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240241/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
Sick migrant child. Washington, Yakima Valley, Toppenish. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sick migrant child. Washington, Yakima Valley, Toppenish. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240475/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32400\8b32490a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32400\8b32490a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240259/photo-image-face-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Young North Carolinian in old Ford. He does not farm. "Works for wages." At Tuck's filling station. Person County, North…Young North Carolinian in old Ford. He does not farm. "Works for wages." At Tuck's filling station. Person County, North…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240477/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Zollie Lyon, sharecropper, home from the field for dinner at noontime, with his wife and part of his family. Note dog run.…Zollie Lyon, sharecropper, home from the field for dinner at noontime, with his wife and part of his family. Note dog run.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240482/photo-image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Migratory family traveling across the desert in search of work in the cotton at Roswell, New Mexico. U.S. Route 70, Arizona.…Migratory family traveling across the desert in search of work in the cotton at Roswell, New Mexico. U.S. Route 70, Arizona.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240249/photo-image-person-public-domain-familyFree Image from public domain license
Ex-slave and wife who live in a decaying plantation house. Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Ex-slave and wife who live in a decaying plantation house. Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240250/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32500\8b32527a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32500\8b32527a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240256/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A former tenant farmer from Texas now working in California as a pea picker. Nipomo, California. Sourced from the Library of…A former tenant farmer from Texas now working in California as a pea picker. Nipomo, California. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240253/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Migratory woman, Greek, living in a cotton camp near Exeter, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Migratory woman, Greek, living in a cotton camp near Exeter, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240483/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Hired man on the Myers farm. Near Outlook, Yakima County, Washington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Hired man on the Myers farm. Near Outlook, Yakima County, Washington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240245/photo-image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Son of depression refugee from Oklahoma now in California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Son of depression refugee from Oklahoma now in California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240481/photo-image-face-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b38000/8b38600\8b38673a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b38000/8b38600\8b38673a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240468/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240261/untitled-sourced-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license
Rural rehabilitation client. Chicken farmer making good on rural resettlement loan. He sells one case of eggs a day. Worked…Rural rehabilitation client. Chicken farmer making good on rural resettlement loan. He sells one case of eggs a day. Worked…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240712/photo-image-face-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b34000/8b34900\8b34984a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b34000/8b34900\8b34984a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240244/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Unemployed men on Howard Street. San Francisco, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Unemployed men on Howard Street. San Francisco, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240471/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Dorothea Lange's Grayson, San Joaquin Valley, CaliforniaDorothea Lange's Grayson, San Joaquin Valley, California
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883722/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Baby from Mississippi parked in truck at FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Baby from Mississippi parked in truck at FSA (Farm Security Administration) camp…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240264/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32281a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32281a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240243/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Along the highway near Bakersfield, California. Dust bowl refugees. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Along the highway near Bakersfield, California. Dust bowl refugees. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240715/photo-image-people-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b38000/8b38800\8b38842a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b38000/8b38800\8b38842a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240268/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32249a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32200\8b32249a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240265/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Calipatria, Imperial Valley. Visiting public health doctor conducts well-baby clinic in local school building adjacent to…Calipatria, Imperial Valley. Visiting public health doctor conducts well-baby clinic in local school building adjacent to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240262/photo-image-face-people-laptopFree Image from public domain license
Oklahoma sharecropper and family entering California. Stalled on the desert near Indio, California. Sourced from the Library…Oklahoma sharecropper and family entering California. Stalled on the desert near Indio, California. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240258/photo-image-person-sky-roadFree Image from public domain license
Corn belt refugee, Merced Co.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Corn belt refugee, Merced Co.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240156/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Migratory worker in auto camp. Single man, speaks his mind. "Them WPAs are keeping us from a living. They oughtn't to do it.…Migratory worker in auto camp. Single man, speaks his mind. "Them WPAs are keeping us from a living. They oughtn't to do it.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240465/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cradling wheat near Christianburg, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cradling wheat near Christianburg, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240260/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Wester Washington, Lewis County, near Centralia. Farmer shown with his team of which he is most proud.. Sourced from the…Wester Washington, Lewis County, near Centralia. Farmer shown with his team of which he is most proud.. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240242/photo-image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Klamath Basin rancher. Came from Benton County, Arkansas, sixty-four years ago. Won't raise potatoes. "Potatoes and pool…Klamath Basin rancher. Came from Benton County, Arkansas, sixty-four years ago. Won't raise potatoes. "Potatoes and pool…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240246/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Unemployed men on Howard Street. San Francisco, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Unemployed men on Howard Street. San Francisco, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240469/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Bob Lemmons, Carrizo Springs, Texas. Born a slave about 1850, south of San Antonio, Texas. Came to Carrizo Springs during…Bob Lemmons, Carrizo Springs, Texas. Born a slave about 1850, south of San Antonio, Texas. Came to Carrizo Springs during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240476/photo-image-face-border-personFree Image from public domain license
Tulare County, at Farm Security Administration (FSA) camp at Farmersville, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tulare County, at Farm Security Administration (FSA) camp at Farmersville, California. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240266/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Sharecropper near Hartwell, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sharecropper near Hartwell, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240251/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Father of Texas migrant family who follow the cotton crop from Corpus Christi to the Panhandle. Sourced from the Library of…Father of Texas migrant family who follow the cotton crop from Corpus Christi to the Panhandle. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240248/photo-image-cloud-face-handFree Image from public domain license
FSA/8b32000/8b32300\8b32310a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.FSA/8b32000/8b32300\8b32310a.tif. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240472/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
5,482 results
of 55
CuratedPopularNew