Robert John Thornton
Botanical illustrations by English physician and botanical writer Robert John Thornton (1768–1837). His illustrated work, "The Temple of Flora," is considered to be one of the greatest and culturally important books on flowers. The exotic plants in the aquatint and mezzotint prints are notable by their epic and unusual settings. Take a journey into the mesmerizing world of botany with our collection.
