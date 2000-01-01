Portraits by French painter Louis-Marin Bonnet (1736-1793) who was known for his exquisite portrait work during the Rococo period. In his portraits, Bonnet paid meticulous attention to the intricate textures and patterns of fabrics, from the lace trims to the richly embroidered silks. He skillfully rendered the delicate features of his subjects, emphasizing their beauty and grace through subtle shading and careful brushwork.