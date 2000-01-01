rawpixel
Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique

Vintage palm tree chromolithographs from our own 1878 edition of Les Palmiers Histoire Iconographique by Pieter Joseph de Pannemaeker (1832-1904). We have digitally enhanced these artworks of detailed botanical illustrations showcasing fascinating nature from the tropics. 

CuratedPopularNew
ArtRemixTemplatesElements