Born on the island of Crete in 1541, Domenikos Theotokopoulos, was an influential painter, sculptor, and architect of the Spanish Renaissance. He studied his style in Venice and later settled in Spain. He became vastly interested in the new Mannerist movement, incorporating elongated human figures, emotionalism, unusual effects of scale, and vivid colors. El Greco's work established a foundation for the development of Expressionism and Cubism.