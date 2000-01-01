Step into a world of fantastical visions and detailed narratives with our collection of Hieronymus Bosch artworks, including "The Garden of Earthly Delights." A master of the Northern Renaissance, Bosch specialized in creating complex paintings that blend Christian iconography with fantastical elements. In this curated collection, you'll also find "Death and the Miser," where Bosch ingeniously portrays the transience of life and the eternal consequences of moral choices through the tableau of a dying man surrounded by manifestations of his vices.