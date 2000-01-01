Frederick Childe Hassam (1859–1935) was born in Dorchester Massachusetts. He was a prominent pioneer of American impressionism, with academic education from France and lifelong residence in New York. His artworks portrayed modern cities, charming rural villages, old-fashioned gardens and rocky coasts. He is best known for his “flag-draped Fifth Avenue during World War I” painting, and for his beautiful depictions of radiant sunlight over the coast of Maine.