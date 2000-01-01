rawpixel
Helen Hyde Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Helen Hyde

Japanese woodblock prints by American printmaker Helen Hyde (1868-1919). Hyde's art often featured scenes of everyday life, particularly women and children, often set against beautiful natural backdrops. She had a keen eye for detail and her prints were characterized by their meticulous linework and use of color.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

The Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1908) vintage Japanese illustration by Helen Hyde. Original public domain image from The…The Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1908) vintage Japanese illustration by Helen Hyde. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424240/image-vintage-illustration-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Feeding the Bunnies by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Feeding the Bunnies by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845294/feeding-the-bunnies-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Sauce-Pan Shop by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845295/the-sauce-pan-shop-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Weary Little Mother by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Weary Little Mother by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845272/weary-little-mother-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
An April Evening by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)An April Evening by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845389/april-evening-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The White Peacock by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The White Peacock by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846479/the-white-peacock-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Feeding the Geese by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Feeding the Geese by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848341/feeding-the-geese-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Unwilling Dancers by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Unwilling Dancers by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848356/the-unwilling-dancers-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Mexican Coquette by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Mexican Coquette by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848339/mexican-coquette-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Common Scold by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Common Scold by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848344/common-scold-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Moonlight on the Viga Canal by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Moonlight on the Viga Canal by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848232/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Teasing the Daruma by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Teasing the Daruma by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848958/teasing-the-daruma-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
My Neighbors by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)My Neighbors by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848225/neighbors-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
An Interlude by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)An Interlude by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849206/interlude-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Puppy-cat and the Baby by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Puppy-cat and the Baby by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848224/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sunday Morning by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Sunday Morning by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849196/sunday-morning-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Blue Umbrella by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Blue Umbrella by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848055/the-blue-umbrella-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
New Brooms by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)New Brooms by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848353/new-brooms-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Mother and Child by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Mother and Child by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848972/mother-and-child-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Day Dreams by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Day Dreams by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848970/day-dreams-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Sarah Sommer SimsSarah Sommer Sims
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849298/sarah-sommer-simsFree Image from public domain license
Complaints by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Complaints by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848137/complaints-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Furious Dragon by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Furious Dragon by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849079/the-furious-dragon-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Moon Bridge at Kameido by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Moon Bridge at Kameido by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848944/moon-bridge-kameido-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Hide and Seek by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Hide and Seek by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848967/hide-and-seek-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Mount Orizaba by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Mount Orizaba by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848226/mount-orizaba-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Three Friends of Winter by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Three Friends of Winter by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848141/three-friends-winter-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Secret by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Secret by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848346/the-secret-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Confidences by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Confidences by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849128/confidences-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Windy Ride by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Windy Ride by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849078/windy-ride-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Good Luck Branch by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Good Luck Branch by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849084/the-good-luck-branch-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Go-Cart by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Go-Cart by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848342/the-go-cart-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Marching as to War by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Marching as to War by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848971/marching-war-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Jeffrey Boy by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Jeffrey Boy by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848231/jeffrey-boy-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Return by Helen HydeThe Return by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066964/the-return-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Bamboo Gate by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Bamboo Gate by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847582/bamboo-gate-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Little Green Willow by Helen HydeLittle Green Willow by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066957/little-green-willow-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
August by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)August by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849081/august-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Little Pink Plum by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Little Pink Plum by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8847002/little-pink-plum-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Snowy Day by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Snowy Day by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848112/snowy-day-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Chase by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Chase by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848215/the-chase-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Spring Poem by Helen HydeA Spring Poem by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066965/spring-poem-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
The Bath by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Bath by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848968/the-bath-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
On the Bund at Tokyo by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)On the Bund at Tokyo by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848966/the-bund-tokyo-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Japanese Madonna by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Japanese Madonna by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848124/japanese-madonna-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Casting Out Bad Luck by Helen HydeCasting Out Bad Luck by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066879/casting-out-bad-luck-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Interior Decoration by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Interior Decoration by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848114/interior-decoration-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Family Umbrella by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)The Family Umbrella by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846891/the-family-umbrella-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
Little Pink Plum by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)Little Pink Plum by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848230/little-pink-plum-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Summer Girl by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Summer Girl by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848236/summer-girl-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
A Day in June by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)A Day in June by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849294/day-june-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
O Tsuyu San by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)O Tsuyu San by Helen Hyde (1868-1919)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848127/tsuyu-san-helen-hyde-1868-1919Free Image from public domain license
The Red Curtain by Helen HydeThe Red Curtain by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066956/the-red-curtain-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
In Mexico by Helen HydeIn Mexico by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066925/mexico-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Platter by W. S. ColemanPlatter by W. S. Coleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9064147/platter-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
"The Goblins 'l Git Yer" by Helen Hyde"The Goblins 'l Git Yer" by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066971/the-goblins-git-yer-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Goblin Lanterns by Helen HydeGoblin Lanterns by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066955/goblin-lanterns-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
A Summer Shower by Helen HydeA Summer Shower by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066974/summer-shower-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
A Mexican Rebecca by Helen HydeA Mexican Rebecca by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066907/mexican-rebecca-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Honorable Mr. Cat by Helen HydeHonorable Mr. Cat by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066966/honorable-mr-cat-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Blossom Time in Tokyo by Helen HydeBlossom Time in Tokyo by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067016/blossom-time-tokyo-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
The Bamboo Fence by Helen HydeThe Bamboo Fence by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066880/the-bamboo-fence-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
The Family Umbrella by Helen HydeThe Family Umbrella by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066832/the-family-umbrella-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
In Their Holiday Clothes by Helen HydeIn Their Holiday Clothes by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066952/their-holiday-clothes-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Going to the Fair by Helen HydeGoing to the Fair by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066969/going-the-fair-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Miss Apricot - Cloud by Helen HydeMiss Apricot - Cloud by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066960/miss-apricot-cloud-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Cherry Snow by Helen HydeCherry Snow by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066890/cherry-snow-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
A Roundelay by Helen HydeA Roundelay by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066951/roundelay-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
The Daruma Branch by Helen HydeThe Daruma Branch by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066968/the-daruma-branch-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Baby Talk by Helen HydeBaby Talk by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066959/baby-talk-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Little Dancer of the "No" by Helen HydeLittle Dancer of the "No" by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066834/little-dancer-the-no-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
From the Rice FieldsFrom the Rice Fields
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066877/from-the-rice-fieldsFree Image from public domain license
Belated by Helen HydeBelated by Helen Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066891/belated-helen-hydeFree Image from public domain license
73 results
CuratedPopularNew