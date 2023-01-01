rawpixel
Édouard Vuillard Art
Édouard Vuillard

Jean-Édouard Vuillard (1868-1940) was a French painter, decorator, and printmaker known for his depictions of intimate interior scenes. Due to the strong influence of Post-Impressionism, his compositions are viewed as quiet and conservative, with a symbolic use of colors that emphasizes the flat surface of the canvas. In the 1890s, he became a notable member of the avant-garde artistic group 'Les Nabis'. Here, you can download a collection of captivating artworks, prints, and illustrations made by Jean-Édouard Vuillard for free, which you can now use in your designs.

Interieur aux tentures roses I (1899) illustration by Edouard Vuillard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…Interieur aux tentures roses I (1899) illustration by Edouard Vuillard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…
Interieur aux tentures roses I (1899) illustration by Edouard Vuillard. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum…
The Pastry Shop, from &ldquo;Landscapes and Interiors&rdquo; by &Eacute;douard VuillardThe Pastry Shop, from &ldquo;Landscapes and Interiors&rdquo; by &Eacute;douard Vuillard
The Pastry Shop, from "Landscapes and Interiors" by Édouard Vuillard
Interieur aux tentures roses I by Édouard VuillardInterieur aux tentures roses I by Édouard Vuillard
Interieur aux tentures roses I by Édouard Vuillard
The couturier by Édouard VuillardThe couturier by Édouard Vuillard
The couturier by Édouard Vuillard
Les deux belles-soeurs by Édouard VuillardLes deux belles-soeurs by Édouard Vuillard
Les deux belles-soeurs by Édouard Vuillard
Interior à la suspension by Édouard VuillardInterior à la suspension by Édouard Vuillard
Interior à la suspension by Édouard Vuillard
Ker-Xavier Roussel Reading (c.1904) painting in high resolution by Edouard Vuillard. Ker-Xavier Roussel Reading (c.1904) painting in high resolution by Edouard Vuillard.
Ker-Xavier Roussel Reading (c.1904) painting in high resolution by Edouard Vuillard.
Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892&ndash;1893) by Edouard Vuillard. Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892&ndash;1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
Four Ladies with Fancy Hats (1892–1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
Repast in a Garden (1898) by Edouard Vuillard. Repast in a Garden (1898) by Edouard Vuillard.
Repast in a Garden (1898) by Edouard Vuillard.
Pierrot by Édouard VuillardPierrot by Édouard Vuillard
Pierrot by Édouard Vuillard
Maternity by Édouard VuillardMaternity by Édouard Vuillard
Maternity by Édouard Vuillard
Woman Sitting by the Fireside (ca. 1894) by Edouard Vuillard. Woman Sitting by the Fireside (ca. 1894) by Edouard Vuillard.
Woman Sitting by the Fireside (ca. 1894) by Edouard Vuillard.
Breakfast (1894) by Edouard Vuillard. Breakfast (1894) by Edouard Vuillard.
Breakfast (1894) by Edouard Vuillard.
The Conversation (1891) by Edouard Vuillard. The Conversation (1891) by Edouard Vuillard.
The Conversation (1891) by Edouard Vuillard.
The Yellow Curtain (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard. The Yellow Curtain (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
The Yellow Curtain (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
Vase of Flowers on a Mantelpiece (ca. 1900) by Edouard Vuillard. Vase of Flowers on a Mantelpiece (ca. 1900) by Edouard Vuillard.
Vase of Flowers on a Mantelpiece (ca. 1900) by Edouard Vuillard.
Two Women Drinking Coffee (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard. Two Women Drinking Coffee (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
Two Women Drinking Coffee (ca. 1893) by Edouard Vuillard.
In Front of the Mirror (1898) by Edouard Vuillard. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.In Front of the Mirror (1898) by Edouard Vuillard. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In Front of the Mirror (1898) by Edouard Vuillard. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
The grandmother by Edouard VuillardThe grandmother by Edouard Vuillard
The grandmother by Edouard Vuillard
Tammenpelaajat by Edouard VuillardTammenpelaajat by Edouard Vuillard
Tammenpelaajat by Edouard Vuillard
