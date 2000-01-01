rawpixel
Charles Hamilton Smith Art
Charles Hamilton Smith

Detailed, precise and realistic illustrations and watercolors of animals and birds by Charles Hamilton Smith. Enjoy these amazing watercolor paintings, engravings and lithography covering a diverse subject matter from wildlife to architecture. 

Peruvian Paso (1837), vintage horse illustration by by Charles Hamilton Smith. Original public domain image from Yale Center…
The Zebra (1837), vintage animal illustration by Charles Hamilton Smith. Original public domain image from Yale Center for…
Peruvian Paso by Charles Hamilton Smith
Parent of the Modern Coach Dog - Turnspit Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Zebra by Charles Hamilton Smith
Dongola Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Alpine, or Great St. Bernard Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
English Draught Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
Oriental Hound by Charles Hamilton Smith
Brood Mare and Third Foal, with Marks of Quagga by Charles Hamilton Smith
Entrance to Burgos by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Black Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Rabbit by Charles Hamilton Smith
Marengo, Bonaparte's Arab by Charles Hamilton Smith
Eelback Dun Stock, Ukraine Decussated Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
The English Race-Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
Cape Lion by Charles Hamilton Smith
Coyote of Mexico by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Capybara by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Newfoundland Dog, Original Breed by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Sea Otter by Charles Hamilton Smith
Filley Bearing Marks of Quagga by Charles Hamilton Smith
Feral Dog of St. Domingo by Charles Hamilton Smith
Entrance to the Hall of Ambassadors, Alcazar at Seville by Charles Hamilton Smith
Hippotigris Quacha by Charles Hamilton Smith
Pass in the Sierra Morena by Charles Hamilton Smith
Duvaucel's Squirrel by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Brown Bear by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Koomrah Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Torre d' Oro at Seville by Charles Hamilton Smith
Felis Uncia by Charles Hamilton Smith
Colt Third Issue of Brood Mare and Second by the Black Arab by Charles Hamilton Smith
Halmaturus Rutilans by Charles Hamilton Smith
Terceira by Charles Hamilton Smith
Bedouin Grayhound of Akkaba by Charles Hamilton Smith
Pass of the Ebro by Charles Hamilton Smith
Tsavo Lion by Charles Hamilton Smith
Long-Tailed Spiny Rat by Charles Hamilton Smith
Sable Antelope by Charles Hamilton Smith
Red Panda by Charles Hamilton Smith
Eira Ferruginea by Charles Hamilton Smith
Entrance to the town of Carmona by Charles Hamilton Smith
Maned Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Snow Leopard by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Hyena of Albara by Charles Hamilton Smith
Gray Fox by Charles Hamilton Smith
Wolf of Southern States, North America by Charles Hamilton Smith
Fennec of Bruce and Red Backed Fennec by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Capybara by Charles Hamilton Smith
Black-backed Jackal by Charles Hamilton Smith
Falkland Islands Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Macacus (Maimon) Brachyurus, White Maimon by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Syrian Fox and The Egyptian Fox by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Brown Hyena by Charles Hamilton Smith
Magellanic Aguara Fox: Cerdocyon Magellanicus by Charles Hamilton Smith
Paradoxurus Dubius by Charles Hamilton Smith
North American Prairie Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Aardwolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Asian Palm Civet by Charles Hamilton Smith
Spotted Hyena by Charles Hamilton Smith
Naked Hyaena of the Deserts of Nubia by Charles Hamilton Smith
Pink Fairy Armadillo by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Greater Grison by Charles Hamilton Smith
Long-beaked Echidna by Charles Hamilton Smith
Sunda Stink Badger by Charles Hamilton Smith
Crisp-Haired Horse, Primeval Black Stock by Charles Hamilton Smith
New Holland Dingo by Charles Hamilton Smith
African Wild Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
White-Barred Aguara Fox by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Gray Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Yellow Mongoose by Charles Hamilton Smith
Greyhound Dhole by Charles Hamilton Smith
Painted Thous Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
Senegalese Wolf or Grey Jackal by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Bornou Race by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Strand Hyaena by Charles Hamilton Smith
Nasua (Solitaria) Monachus, From Life by Charles Hamilton Smith
Quagga Male by Charles Hamilton Smith
Eira Ferruginea - Gulo Castaneus Griffith's Cuvier by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Crabodage, or Surinam Aguara Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Hlymar, or Hamur, Persian Wild Ass by Charles Hamilton Smith
Dhole of Sumatra by Charles Hamilton Smith
Asinus Hippagrus The Yo-To-Tze by Charles Hamilton Smith
Black Wolf by Charles Hamilton Smith
Paradoxurus Dubius by Charles Hamilton Smith
Medo-Persian Horse and Egyptian Horse by Charles Hamilton Smith
Pale Dog Fox by Charles Hamilton Smith
Villous Horse, Primeval White Stock by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Alco: Young, Carrier Dog of the Indians by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Tarpan. Wild Horse. Native to Russia by Charles Hamilton Smith
Rueda by Charles Hamilton Smith
The Hinny by Charles Hamilton Smith
Banded Mongoose by Charles Hamilton Smith
Corsac Dog-Fox by Charles Hamilton Smith
Aguara Dog of the Woods by Charles Hamilton Smith
Ruins of the Ancient City of Italica, Seville in the Distance by Charles Hamilton Smith
Dun-Footed Aguara-Dog by Charles Hamilton Smith
Banded Mongoose by Charles Hamilton Smith
Sunda Stink Badger by Charles Hamilton Smith
Chili Skunk by Charles Hamilton Smith
