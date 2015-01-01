Explore ancient Egyptian drawings of gods and mystical hieroglyphs. Pantheon Egyptien (1823–1825), illustrations by Dubois, Léon-Jean-Joseph (1780–1846), is an astounding collection of mythological and religious characters from one of the earliest civilizations: Ancient Egypt. In this collection we have merged these historical drawings with contemporary digital technology for you to experience ancient art in high resolution. Download and enjoy under the CC0 license.