A collection of paintings by Danish Modernist painter Edvard Weie (1879-1943). Weie was a master of landscapes, street scenes, and art nudes, and his paintings showcase his unique artistic style. Weie was heavily influenced by his teacher Kristian Zahrtmann and the modern art movement while enrolled at Kunstnernes Frie Studieskoler in Copenhagen. His later works became increasingly abstract in nature as he revised his concepts over and over. These beautiful paintings have been digitally enhanced and are now available for free under the CC0 license. Feel free to use and download these public-domain artworks for any purpose.