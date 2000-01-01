The Picture Book of Peonies
Vintage Japanese Peony prints from The Picture Book of Peonies, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Beautiful blooming flowers in pink and red from our own original 1939 edition of the book. We have digitally enhanced the complete collection of 27 color-printed floral plates.
