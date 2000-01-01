Papillons
Beautiful vintage butterfly illustrations from the book Papillons by French 20th century artist Emile-Alain Séguy. He used a unique printing technique called Pochoir, the method of applying pigment to paper through stencils. Use these create art remix elements, backgrounds and templates in your own designs.
