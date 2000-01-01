Antique illustrations from our own 1923 edition of Mrs. Beeton's Household Management by Isabella Beeton. This book was known as "an extensive guide to running a household in Victorian Britain" that described the arts of making and keeping a comfortable home. This book was a reference book for household chores and home cooking. Take a look at these editable templates and vintage PNG elements of cheese, cakes and other delicious foods that are sure to leave your mouth watering.