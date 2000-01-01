rawpixel
La Décoration Arabe Art
La Décoration Arabe

Intricate Arabic art from La Décoration Arabe by French archeologist and architect Emile Prisse d'Avennes (1807-1879). We have digitally enhanced these lithograph plates of Arabian interior patterns from our own original 1885 edition of the book. The artworks include ornamental art from the Middle East, precise measured drawings, pattern details, and medieval Islamic city architecture illustrations. 

La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 72, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242213/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 30, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242713/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 21. Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885 edition of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6234295/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240625/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic family lithograph plate no. 1 & 2, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from own…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6236783/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 3, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6233485/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 48, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240588/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 36, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239571/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic pattern, La Decoration Arabe by Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from our own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240334/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 82, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243620/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 4, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241484/image-frame-flower-aestheticFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque nursery lithograph plate no. 89 & 90, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241710/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 77, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242727/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 40 & 41, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243350/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 42, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243351/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 33, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243774/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque interior lithograph plate no. 110, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240652/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 84, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240996/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241489/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 53, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238941/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238547/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 73, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239572/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 20, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239573/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238621/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243763/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 101, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243352/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240105/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 24 & 25, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241622/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 56, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240990/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6237529/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 63, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243349/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 7-8, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241493/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243358/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 43, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243353/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 80, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6244310/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 76, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242217/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 79, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243354/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 71, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243761/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 13, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240634/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 62, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243759/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 51, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241478/image-flower-aesthetic-leafFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 29, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238620/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 37, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240667/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 23, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241499/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque interior lithograph plate no. 57 & 58, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241498/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240138/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 49, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240598/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque living room lithograph plate no. 86 & 87, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241480/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 50, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241476/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic vase lithograph plate no. 15, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from own…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240624/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 26 & 27, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241624/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 16 & 17, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239752/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 55, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240476/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240153/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 54, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6239965/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 38, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240336/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 78, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242775/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic interior lithograph plate no. 69 & 70, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243760/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 98, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242435/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 88, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241481/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 39, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241477/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 12, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240623/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 96, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243764/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 81, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243762/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243359/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 106, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242447/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242214/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 85, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240997/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 104, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243356/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 92, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241501/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 64, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242799/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 97, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243369/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 99, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241645/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d'Avennes pattern, plate no. 94, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241833/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 68, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243355/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic interior lithograph plate no. 59, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced from own…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243357/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 65, Emile Prisses d'Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242806/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 47, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240146/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d'Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240668/image-frame-flower-aestheticFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 13, Emile Prisses d
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243772/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 67, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 67, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243698/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 14, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 14, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240477/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6243697/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 102, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 102, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241683/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 46, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 46, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6240719/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241492/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 75, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 75, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242216/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 91, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 91, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241718/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 108, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes pattern, plate no. 108, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242250/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 31, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 31, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6238550/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241831/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241648/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242437/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 44, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…La Decoration Arabe, plate no. 44, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241487/image-frame-flower-aestheticFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 95, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…Vintage arabesque decoration, plate no. 95, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6241838/image-flower-aesthetic-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242249/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242251/image-vintage-public-domain-artFree Image from public domain license
Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…Arabic art pattern, Emile Prisses d&rsquo;Avennes, La Decoration Arabe. Digitally enhanced lithograph from own original 1885…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6242812/image-flower-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
