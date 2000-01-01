Sandro Botticelli (1445-1510) was an Italian Renaissance painter known for his iconic mythological and religious works. Best recognized for "The Birth of Venus" and "Primavera," Botticelli's distinct style combined the graceful beauty of human figures with rich symbolic details. Working primarily with tempera on panel, he skillfully captured the intellectual and aesthetic ideals of the Florentine Renaissance, leaving an indelible mark on art history.