rawpixel
Trouvelot's Astronomy Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Trouvelot's Astronomy

Incredible set of vintage astronomical drawings by Étienne Léopold Trouvelot (1827–1895), French astronomer, sericulturist and artist. Trouvelot was a self-astronomer and made these illustrations from research through various kinds of telescopes including one at the Harvard College Observatory. His work set the standard for astronomical illustration up until the invention of the photographic dry-plate. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Total eclipse of the sunTotal eclipse of the sun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688994/total-eclipse-the-sunFree Image from public domain license
The planet SaturnThe planet Saturn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688998/the-planet-saturnFree Image from public domain license
The November meteorsThe November meteors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689020/the-november-meteorsFree Image from public domain license
[Image of stars][Image of stars]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688934/image-starsFree Image from public domain license
The zodiacal light, observed February 20, 1876The zodiacal light, observed February 20, 1876
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688965/the-zodiacal-light-observed-february-20-1876Free Image from public domain license
The great nebula in Orion, from a study made in the years 1875-76The great nebula in Orion, from a study made in the years 1875-76
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689032/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The great comet of 1881, observed on the night of June 25-26, at 1h. 20m. A.M.The great comet of 1881, observed on the night of June 25-26, at 1h. 20m. A.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689002/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mare humorum, from a study made in 1875Mare humorum, from a study made in 1875
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689005/mare-humorum-from-study-made-1875Free Image from public domain license
The planet Mars, observed September 3, 1877, at 11h. 55m. P.M.The planet Mars, observed September 3, 1877, at 11h. 55m. P.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688988/image-art-vintage-planetFree Image from public domain license
Star cluster in Hercules, from a study made in June, 1877Star cluster in Hercules, from a study made in June, 1877
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689073/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aurora borealis, as observed March 1, 1872, at 9h. 25m. P.M.Aurora borealis, as observed March 1, 1872, at 9h. 25m. P.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688982/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Part of the Milky WayPart of the Milky Way
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689057/part-the-milky-wayFree Image from public domain license
Group of sun spots and veiled spots, observed on June 17th, 1875, at 7h. 30m. A.M.Group of sun spots and veiled spots, observed on June 17th, 1875, at 7h. 30m. A.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688931/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The planet JupiterThe planet Jupiter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688990/the-planet-jupiterFree Image from public domain license
[Image showing a quarter of a celestial body, showing craters][Image showing a quarter of a celestial body, showing craters]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688932/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Solar protuberances, observed on May 5, 1873, at 9h. 40m. A.M.Solar protuberances, observed on May 5, 1873, at 9h. 40m. A.M.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Aurora Borealis from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)Aurora Borealis from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283678/free-illustration-image-planet-astronomy-spaceFree Image from public domain license
The planet Saturn from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)The planet Saturn from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283668/free-illustration-image-planet-saturn-spaceFree Image from public domain license
Mare Humorum from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New York…Mare Humorum from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283671/free-illustration-image-moon-astronomy-etienne-leopold-trouvelotFree Image from public domain license
The November meteors from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)The November meteors from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283681/free-illustration-image-astronomy-space-etienne-leopold-trouvelotFree Image from public domain license
The great comet of 1881 from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)The great comet of 1881 from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283680/free-illustration-image-comet-etienne-leopold-trouvelot-galaxyFree Image from public domain license
Star clusters in Hurcules from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)Star clusters in Hurcules from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283674/free-illustration-image-space-stars-etienne-leopold-trouvelotFree Image from public domain license
The planet Jupiter from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New…The planet Jupiter from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283676/free-illustration-image-jupiter-space-etienne-leopold-trouvelotFree Image from public domain license
Total eclipse of the sun from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)Total eclipse of the sun from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283672/free-illustration-image-space-sun-eclipseFree Image from public domain license
The zodical light from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New…The zodical light from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original from The New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283679/free-illustration-image-space-zodiac-etienne-leopold-trouvelotFree Image from public domain license
Partial eclipse of the moon from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original…Partial eclipse of the moon from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895). Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283683/free-illustration-image-moon-planet-starsFree Image from public domain license
The great nebula in Orion from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)The great nebula in Orion from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283677/free-illustration-image-etienne-leopold-trouvelot-astronomy-spaceFree Image from public domain license
The planet Mars from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)The planet Mars from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283670/free-illustration-image-planet-trouvelot-marsFree Image from public domain license
Part of the milky way from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)Part of the milky way from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283673/free-illustration-image-etienne-leopold-trouvelot-milky-way-galaxyFree Image from public domain license
Group of sun spots and veiled spots (ca. 1881&ndash;1882) from The Trouvelot astronomical drawings: Atlas by E. L.…Group of sun spots and veiled spots (ca. 1881&ndash;1882) from The Trouvelot astronomical drawings: Atlas by E. L.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283682/free-illustration-image-astronomy-planet-sunFree Image from public domain license
Solar protuberances from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)Solar protuberances from the Trouvelotastronomical drawings (1881-1882) by E. L. Trouvelot (1827-1895)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/283675/free-illustration-image-etienne-leopold-trouvelot-stars-celestialFree Image from public domain license
31 results
CuratedPopularNew