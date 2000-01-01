Step back in time and step into a classroom from the olden days with these exquisite antique botanical charts and posters of fruits and vegetables from the 1800s. These detailed artworks, originally created by 19th-century American and British artists George Edward Madeley, Marcius Willson, and N.A. Calkins, have been digitally enhanced. Incorporate these splendid botanical illustrations as decorative posters and wall art in your room to imbue it with a vintage and educational charm.