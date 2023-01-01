Wladyslaw Theodor Benda
Wladyslaw Theodor Benda (1873–1948) was a Polish illustrator, designer, and painter. He received his art education in Poland and Austria before eventually settling in the United States. Benda primarily worked as a graphic artist, lending his talents to illustrate books, short stories, advertising copy, and magazine covers. His unique style, characterized by an exotic and mysterious aesthetic, made his illustrations highly sought-after.
