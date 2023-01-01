rawpixel
Wladyslaw Theodor Benda Art
Wladyslaw Theodor Benda

Wladyslaw Theodor Benda (1873–1948) was a Polish illustrator, designer, and painter. He received his art education in Poland and Austria before eventually settling in the United States. Benda primarily worked as a graphic artist, lending his talents to illustrate books, short stories, advertising copy, and magazine covers. His unique style, characterized by an exotic and mysterious aesthetic, made his illustrations highly sought-after.

See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922), vintage illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922), vintage illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public…
Girl's head with curls (1927), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public domain image from the…Girl's head with curls (1927), vintage woman illustration by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda. Original public domain image from the…
See, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaSee, Jack, he said, his manner wild and delirious (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Head of girl with long blonde hair (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaHead of girl with long blonde hair (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Face of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaFace of blonde girl with earrings (1923 April) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Soldiers carrying rifles with fixed bayonets, advancing through barbed wire entanglements / W.T. Benda. (1918) by Wladyslaw…Soldiers carrying rifles with fixed bayonets, advancing through barbed wire entanglements / W.T. Benda. (1918) by Wladyslaw…
There was a woman standing in the door as though posed in the dark wood of a frame (ca 1918) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaThere was a woman standing in the door as though posed in the dark wood of a frame (ca 1918) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Soldier writing letter (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaSoldier writing letter (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Girl's head with curls (1927) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaGirl's head with curls (1927) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Woman with outstretched gesture and other spirits over townscape (1917) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaWoman with outstretched gesture and other spirits over townscape (1917) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Indian woman with monkey on shoulders (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaIndian woman with monkey on shoulders (1922) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Girl in Slavic peasant costume (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaGirl in Slavic peasant costume (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
As she came forward, one hand on a pistol, the other on her dagger (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaAs she came forward, one hand on a pistol, the other on her dagger (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Backs of two women in evening dress at gambling table (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaBacks of two women in evening dress at gambling table (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
She flung the furlongs behind her at a rate that none of the men could equal (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaShe flung the furlongs behind her at a rate that none of the men could equal (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Woman with candle looking down at girl in bed (between 1890 and 1948) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaWoman with candle looking down at girl in bed (between 1890 and 1948) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
What death takes from those who fall enters into those who are left standing (1916) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaWhat death takes from those who fall enters into those who are left standing (1916) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Sister, I wish you the grace and peace of the Lord (1911) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaSister, I wish you the grace and peace of the Lord (1911) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Two women seated facing each other (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaTwo women seated facing each other (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Head and shoulders of girl with hands crossed (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaHead and shoulders of girl with hands crossed (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Peasants in Slav costume surround old man looking at girl (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaPeasants in Slav costume surround old man looking at girl (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
The four natives flung themselves in a mad halter-skelter over the rail fighting for first place (1927) by Wladyslaw…The four natives flung themselves in a mad halter-skelter over the rail fighting for first place (1927) by Wladyslaw…
Old man and girl in Slav costume pointing pistol at man (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaOld man and girl in Slav costume pointing pistol at man (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Two men with bowed heads in midst of war carnage (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaTwo men with bowed heads in midst of war carnage (1919) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
I opened the mosquito curtains, Millicent explained : he was lying on his back (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaI opened the mosquito curtains, Millicent explained : he was lying on his back (1923) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Elephant with howdah (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaElephant with howdah (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Araby deftly dropped a string of pearls into the mouth of the fresh-caught fish (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaAraby deftly dropped a string of pearls into the mouth of the fresh-caught fish (1924) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Horses charging over battlefield (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaHorses charging over battlefield (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
Thibaut's son was a saint : when they made him a bishop, Thibaut was incoherent with joy, and Blanche wondered whether she…Thibaut's son was a saint : when they made him a bishop, Thibaut was incoherent with joy, and Blanche wondered whether she…
Group of peasants in Slav costume, praying (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore BendaGroup of peasants in Slav costume, praying (between 1890 and 1934) by Wladyslaw Theodore Benda
