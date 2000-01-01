rawpixel
Jack Delano

Jack Delano masterfully utilized the medium of black-and-white photography to capture the human essence and daily life scenarios during the tumultuous 1940s. Working primarily with the Farm Security Administration, his technique highlighted the raw emotions and challenges faced by Depression-era Americans. His keen eye for detail and deep humanism are evident in every frame, presenting a vivid chronicle of a nation in transition. Delano's work remains a testament to the power of photography as a tool for social commentary and documentation.

Art

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair learning how to use a gas mask in a…

Chicago, Illinois. Worker employed at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad repair shops. Sourced from the Library of…

A street in the slum area of the hill town of Lares, Puerto Rico. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Ensenada, Puerto Rico. Laborer wearing goggles as protection against the fumes and vapors of hot molasses at the South…

Mrs. T. M. Crouch, of Ledyard. Connecticut pouring some water over her twenty-pound turkey on Thanksgiving Day. Sourced from…

Mr. J. H. Parham, barber and notary public, in his shop in Centralhatchee, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. McCutchins, editor of the News and Banner, office, Franklin, Heard County…

Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the physical training program. Sourced from the Library…

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Playing tennis at Fairmont Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico (vicinity). Son of one of the FSA (Farm Security Administration) farmers on the tenant purchase…

Daughter of Mr. Buck Grant, preacher near Woodville, Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Mr. Cary Williams, editor of the Greene County newspaper the "Greensboro Herald Journal." Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from…

Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Drilling holes for rivets in a fuselage in a sub-assembly line. Sourced from…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. A game of pool in the general store]. Sourced from…

Fort Madison, Iowa. Welding cracks in the cylinder head of a diesel engine at the Shopton locomotive shops of the Atchison…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Snow in Providence, Rhode Island]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the physical…

Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Han, delegates representing Korea. Sourced from the…

Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A class in the handling of the pistol. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Writing a letter home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

At the bus station in Durham, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. A boxing match, part of the athletic program for all enlisted men. Sourced from…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Young farm laborer, Stem, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…

At the electric furnace in the foundry of the Farrell-Birmingham Company, Ansonia, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of…

Shoeing a horse in the barn of Mr. Emerson J. Leonard. Wallingford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Visitors watching planes through the window of the main waiting room at the municipal airport in Washington, D.C.. Sourced…

Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. In the engine installation section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Some of the scouts of Troop 446 who meet in the community center of the Ida B. Wells Housing Project. Chicago, Illinois (Boy…

In a Hebrew school. Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Mass at a Catholic church on the South Side, Chicago, Illinois. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Men of the ordnance, supply and maintenance company of the 25th service…

Bowman, South Carolina. Sergeant John Riley of the 25th service group, Air Service Command, on leave at his home. He is…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessemers "blooming" at the Jones and Laughlin Steel Company in Aliquippa…

A sewing machine operator at "Levine & Levine" ladies coats who also runs a small farm near Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced…

Ledyard, Connecticut. Mr. T.L. Crouch, a Rogerine Quaker, preparing to carve the Thanksgiving turkey. Sourced from the…

Mr. Cary Williams, editor of the Greene County newspaper the "Greensboro Herald Journal." Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from…

At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Mr. J.H. Parham, barber and notary public in Centralhatchee, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Riveting a fuselage on a sub-assembly line. Sourced from the Library of…

Chicago, Illinois. A worker in the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad locomotive repair shops. Sourced from the Library of…

Migratory agricultural worker with seven others in the car on their way to Cranberry, New Jersey, for the potato season.…

Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. Enlisted men going through the calisthenics routine. Sourced from the Library of…

Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Miss Lydia Monroe of Ringold, Louisiana, a student nurse. Her father is a machinist…

Migratory worker on the Norfolk-Cape Charles Ferry, writing a postcard home to his parents. Sourced from the Library of…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. Union leader speaking to strikers at a meeting in the plaza].…

Truck drivers shaving at truck service station on U.S. 1 (New York Avenue), Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Plane coming in at the municipal airport, seen from the control tower, Washington…

An airliner on the field seen through the window of the waiting room. Municipal airport, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…

Daniel Field, Georgia. Air Service Command. Enlisted men going through the calisthenics routine. Sourced from the Library of…

Chicago, Illinois. Working on a locomotive at the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad shops. Sourced from the Library of…

A workman on the final assembly of a Pratt and Whitney "WASP" engine. East Hartford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library…

Visitors watching one of the airliners on the field. Municipal airport, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of…

Warner Robins, Georgia. Air Service Command, Robins Field. Learning to handle a carbine. Sourced from the Library of…

Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Dutch East Indies delegate. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: On the merry-go-round of a small American Legion carnival just outside Bellows Falls…

Fort Riley, Kansas. Soldiers of a mechanized reconnaissance unit during a simulated dismounted attack. Sourced from the…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tapping a furnace at the foundry of the Farrell-Binmingham Company, Ansonia…

Children in the slum area "Las Monjas" in Santurce, Puerto Rico. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of Albert Lynch, FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, Dummerston…

Wife and child of a FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower living in a homestead house near Fredericksted, St. Croix…

Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camblair shaving in the morning at the camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

In the teletype room, where weather data and other information is constantly being received. Municipal airport, Washington…

Weather Bureau men preparing to send up the balloon for weather data. Municipal airport, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…

Chicago, Illinois. Newsboy selling the Chicago Defender, a leading newspaper. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Tapping a furnace in the foundry of the Farrell-Binmingham Company, Ansonia, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of…

Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Lunch time in the children's ward. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Nashville, Tennessee. Vultee Aircraft Company. Installing electric wiring in a fuselage. Sourced from the Library of…

James Edwards, migratory agricultural laborer who has been following the seasons since 1928. Near Shawboro, North Carolina.…

Old ex-slave on a farm near Greensboro, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Mr. McCutchins, editor of the News and Banner, office, Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Daughter of Mr. Cicero Ward, FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. Greene County, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of…

Italian metal worker at the Correct Manufacturing Company in Fallston Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

French-Canadian potato picker at the Woodman Potato Company farm eleven miles north of Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the…

Miner at Dougherty's mine, near Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Delegate representing the Philippines].…

Colie Smith with the eighth member
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239795/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers at a group meeting near Christiansted…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrowers at a group meeting near Christiansted…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239775/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
French-Canadian potato farmer on a farm near Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.French-Canadian potato farmer on a farm near Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239917/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240067/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Decatur, Alabama. Ingalls Shipbuilding Company. Workman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Decatur, Alabama. Ingalls Shipbuilding Company. Workman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240177/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Miner at Dougherty's mine, near Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Miner at Dougherty's mine, near Falls Creek, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239688/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Preparing to send up the weather balloon at the weather bureau at the municipal…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Preparing to send up the weather balloon at the weather bureau at the municipal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239759/photo-image-face-person-balloonFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240074/photo-image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chicago, Illinois. A retarder operator at the south hump at an Illinois Central…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chicago, Illinois. A retarder operator at the south hump at an Illinois Central…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240231/photo-image-person-technology-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: At the Mary-Leila cotton mill in Greensboro, Georgia]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239773/photo-image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Men of the ordinance, supply and maintenance company of the 25th service…Greenville, South Carolina. Air Service Command. Men of the ordinance, supply and maintenance company of the 25th service…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240232/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Dr. S.J. Jackson, intern, ready to go into the operating room to assist in an…Chicago, Illinois. Provident Hospital. Dr. S.J. Jackson, intern, ready to go into the operating room to assist in an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301310/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Mrs. Han, a delegate representing Korea. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. International youth assembly. Mrs. Han, a delegate representing Korea. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240458/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: In the main waiting room of the municipal airport in Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: In the main waiting room of the municipal airport in Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239794/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Joseph Oulette, French-Canadian FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. …[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mr. Joseph Oulette, French-Canadian FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. …
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239755/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Miss Rosaleen McCarren, one of the many women now working for the Supplee-Wills-Jones Milk Company.…Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. Miss Rosaleen McCarren, one of the many women now working for the Supplee-Wills-Jones Milk Company.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240228/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Children studying in a Hebrew school in Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children studying in a Hebrew school in Colchester, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239786/photo-image-paper-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Workman on the final assembly of a Pratt and Whitney "WASP" engine. East Hartford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of…Workman on the final assembly of a Pratt and Whitney "WASP" engine. East Hartford, Connecticut. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239918/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
One of the machines that grinds wood into pulp at the Mississquoi Corporation paper mill, Sheldon, Springs, Vermont. Sourced…One of the machines that grinds wood into pulp at the Mississquoi Corporation paper mill, Sheldon, Springs, Vermont. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241207/photo-image-paper-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Wife and children of Dennis Decosta, Portugese FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, owns twelve cows on a small farm…Wife and children of Dennis Decosta, Portugese FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, owns twelve cows on a small farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239756/photo-image-face-cows-peopleFree Image from public domain license
The children of Mr. Strickland, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the…The children of Mr. Strickland, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower. Heard County, Georgia. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241206/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
French-Canadian farm labor employed at the Woodman Potato Company. Eleven miles north of Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the…French-Canadian farm labor employed at the Woodman Potato Company. Eleven miles north of Caribou, Maine. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239685/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Rain and snow in Providence, Rhode Island. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rain and snow in Providence, Rhode Island. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239776/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Greenville, South Carolina. Men of the medical unit of the 25th service group simulating the treatment of a gas casualty.…Greenville, South Carolina. Men of the medical unit of the 25th service group simulating the treatment of a gas casualty.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240443/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
