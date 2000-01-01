Abbott Handerson Thayer
Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849-1921) was an American artist, naturalist and teacher whose works focus on landscapes, delicate flowers, and idealistic paintings of women as angels and Madonnas. His art changed drastically when his wife died in 1891. Explore Thayer's vivid world and distinctive paintings of angels and camouflage with our collection.
Abbott Handerson Thayer (1849-1921) was an American artist, naturalist and teacher whose works focus on landscapes, delicate flowers, and idealistic paintings of women as angels and Madonnas. His art changed drastically when his wife died in 1891. Explore Thayer's vivid world and distinctive paintings of angels and camouflage with our collection.