Henry Somm (1844-1907) was a French artist in the thriving artistic community of Montmartre, Paris. He was an academically trained painter with an eye for colors but excelled in graphic drawings, with much of his work reproduced in journals and magazines. He was inspired by Japanese woodblock prints, particularly in terms of perspective, composition, and subject matter. Although Somm joined an Impressionist exhibition alongside Edgar Degas, his works are more characterized by Symbolism and Japonisme rather than Impressionism.