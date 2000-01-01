Hugo Simberg (1873-1917) was a Finnish symbolist painter known for his ethereal and fantastical artworks. His art often depicted surreal, dreamlike landscapes with a strong spiritual undertone. Simberg's works featured peculiar and haunting figures, such as angels, demons, and death-like entities. Simberg's art often explored themes of mortality, spirituality, and the human condition, captivating viewers with its mystical and mysterious nature. His unique style and imaginative vision have made him an influential figure in Finnish and European art.