rawpixel
Papillons Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Papillons

Beautiful vintage butterfly illustrations from the book Papillons by French 20th century artist Emile-Alain Séguy. He used a unique printing technique called Pochoir, the method of applying pigment to paper through stencils. Use these create art remix elements, backgrounds and templates in your own designs.

CuratedPopularNew
ArtRemixTemplatesElements