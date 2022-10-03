The Night Watch, self-portraits and famous paintings by Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), a Dutch Golden Age painter, printmaker and draughtsman. Rembrandt was a painter of light, shade, and uncompromising realism, influenced by Caravaggio and developments in Italian art. He employed the Chiaroscuro technique and used shadows around the eyes of his figures to give an impression of a thinking, living mind behind the face. In this collection we have included The Storm on the Sea of Galilee, Belshazzar's Feast, The Jewish Bride, and many other of his famous artworks. Download and use the public domain paintings for free under the CC0 license.