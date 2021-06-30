Zhang Ruoai
Flower and bird paintings by the Chinese artist Zhang Ruoai (1713-1746) from the Qing dynasty. The Qing dynasty is renowned for its astonishing art and innovations. These stunning Chinese botanical artworks have been digitally enhanced to provide high-resolution, printable quality. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license.
