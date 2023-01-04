Papillons
These beautiful butterflies were created by Emile-Alain Séguy, a popular 20th century French artist. His colorful designs were influenced by bugs, butterflies and nature. Enjoy these digitally enhanced images from his public domain book, Papillons. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license. We have also created amazing remix elements and templates using these Papillons designs.
These beautiful butterflies were created by Emile-Alain Séguy, a popular 20th century French artist. His colorful designs were influenced by bugs, butterflies and nature. Enjoy these digitally enhanced images from his public domain book, Papillons. They are free to download and use under the CC0 license. We have also created amazing remix elements and templates using these Papillons designs.