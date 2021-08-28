Antique illustrations from our own 1923 edition of Mrs. Beeton's Household Management or Mrs. Beeton Cookery Book edited by Isabella Beeton. This book was known as "an extensive guide to running a household in Victorian Britain" that described the arts of making and keeping a comfortable home. This book was a fruitful source for household chores and cookery. The mouthwatering illustrations of delicious food and tasty pastries were designed by skillful artists. We have digitally enhanced these plates into high resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license. Also, these illustrations are free to use for either personal or commercial purpose.