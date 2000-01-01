Japanese woodblock prints of birds from our Pictorial Monograph of Birds (1885) by Numata Kashu (1838–1901). Kashu, a Japanese painter, combined the popular woodblock print trend with his love for birds in their natural habitat. This book is adored by naturalists and collectors of rare books. Most surviving copies are reprints from the 1930s facsimile of Kashu's works. They make superb vintage posters or timeless interior decorations.