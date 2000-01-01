rawpixel
Egypt & Nubia Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Egypt & Nubia

Illustrations from David Roberts’ Nile illustration (1796–1864). The collection graciously captures life in Egypt and its ancient civilization. Robert, the well-known Oriental painter, illustrated picturesque scenes of Egypt and its architectural landmarks, as well as the daily lives of the people while traveling around this fascinating country.

CuratedPopularNew
ArtElements