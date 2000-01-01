rawpixel
Prosper Lafaye Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Prosper Lafaye

Oil paintings and stained glass artwork by French painter Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Lafaye had a distinct focus on history paintings and interior scenes, showcasing his work at the Salon from 1833 to 1847. His specialization lay in capturing significant events of his era. One prominent feature in many of Lafaye's artworks was the skillful use of chiaroscuro and gentle diffusion of light. Later in his career, Lafaye pursued the restoration of stained glass windows.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint agenouill&eacute; devant un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint agenouill&eacute; devant un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011024/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting. Original from The Public…Prosper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting. Original from The Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010930/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: bordure &agrave; petites rosaces (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: bordure &agrave; petites rosaces (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011004/illustration-image-art-blue-greenFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Le duc d'Orl&eacute;ans, se rendant &agrave; l'H&ocirc;tel de Ville, traverse la place du…Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Le duc d'Orl&eacute;ans, se rendant &agrave; l'H&ocirc;tel de Ville, traverse la place du…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010986/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Projet pour un panneau de vitrail: rose &agrave; motif de feuilles d'acanthe: grisaille, jaune d'argent during 19th century…Projet pour un panneau de vitrail: rose &agrave; motif de feuilles d'acanthe: grisaille, jaune d'argent during 19th century…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2765302/free-illustration-image-pattern-motif-stained-glassFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Statement for a heraldic stained glass panel 19th century. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye (1806-1883). Statement for a heraldic stained glass panel 19th century. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010973/illustration-image-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Le Salon de M. Irisson, le soir du 19 ao&ucirc;t 1839 famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye's Le Salon de M. Irisson, le soir du 19 ao&ucirc;t 1839 famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010896/illustration-image-art-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail civil: deux &eacute;cus sous une couronne (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail civil: deux &eacute;cus sous une couronne (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010998/illustration-image-watercolor-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011011/illustration-image-watercolor-art-pinkFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's statement for a heraldic stained glass panel 19th century famous painting. Prosper Lafaye's statement for a heraldic stained glass panel 19th century famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728875/image-art-public-domain-crownFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting. Prosper Lafaye's The Chapel of the Virgin at the Eglise Saint Gervais Paris (1860) famous painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728877/image-art-public-domain-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: mod&egrave;les de bordures (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: mod&egrave;les de bordures (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011020/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail civil: armoiries (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail civil: armoiries (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011017/illustration-image-art-blue-starFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Joseph tenant un lys et portant l'enfant J&eacute;sus (1845-1875) famous painting.…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Joseph tenant un lys et portant l'enfant J&eacute;sus (1845-1875) famous painting.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011029/illustration-image-watercolor-art-kidFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure M et bordure de Saint-Gervais, entre (ca. 1845-1875) famous…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure M et bordure de Saint-Gervais, entre (ca. 1845-1875) famous…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011027/illustration-image-watercolor-art-pinkFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (ca. 1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (ca. 1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011003/illustration-image-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010999/illustration-image-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: panneau &agrave; motifs g&eacute;om&eacute;triques (1845-1875) famous painting. Original…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: panneau &agrave; motifs g&eacute;om&eacute;triques (1845-1875) famous painting. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010897/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Chevreuse - bordure (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010861/illustration-image-watercolor-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Sainte C&eacute;cile sur fond rouge (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Sainte C&eacute;cile sur fond rouge (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010939/illustration-image-watercolor-art-blueFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Joseph tenant un lys et portant l'enfant J&eacute;sus avec aigui&egrave;re (1845…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Joseph tenant un lys et portant l'enfant J&eacute;sus avec aigui&egrave;re (1845…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011022/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: donateurs agenouill&eacute;s prot&eacute;g&eacute;s par Saint Joseph portant l'Enfant…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: donateurs agenouill&eacute;s prot&eacute;g&eacute;s par Saint Joseph portant l'Enfant…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010978/illustration-image-watercolor-art-familyFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail de Saint Victor: Saint arm&eacute; dans une mandorle orang&eacute; sous une arche (1845…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail de Saint Victor: Saint arm&eacute; dans une mandorle orang&eacute; sous une arche (1845…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011001/illustration-image-art-blue-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: saint agenouill&eacute; pr&egrave;s d'un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: saint agenouill&eacute; pr&egrave;s d'un autel (1845-1875) famous painting. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010980/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Henri (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Saint Henri (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4011013/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Annonciation - Sainte Anne et la Vierge avec donateurs (1845-1875) famous painting.…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: Annonciation - Sainte Anne et la Vierge avec donateurs (1845-1875) famous painting.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010880/illustration-image-watercolor-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: lampe &agrave; huile (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: lampe &agrave; huile (1845-1875) famous painting. Original from The Public Institution…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010893/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: saint agenouill&eacute; devant un prie-dieu (ca. 1845-1875) famous painting. Original…Prosper Lafaye's Dessin de vitrail: saint agenouill&eacute; devant un prie-dieu (ca. 1845-1875) famous painting. Original…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4010944/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
28 results
CuratedPopularNew