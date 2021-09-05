Jean Bernard
Jean Bernard (1775–1833) was an avid Dutch art collector and a painter. His portraits of people, nature, and animals were drawn mostly with charcoal and colored crayons which beautifully captured the intricate details of his varied subjects. Aside from his feline favorites, the collection also includes vintage botanicals, landscapes and many more. The complete collection is free to download under the Creative Commons 0 license.
